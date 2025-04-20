AEW's role in major WWE announcement during WrestleMania 41 revealed [Reports]

WWE has made a huge move during the ongoing WrestleMania 41 season. The massive decision will allow the Stamford-based promotion to expand its roots to a wider part of the globe.

During the Countdown to WrestleMania Saturday show on YouTube, Triple H announced that WWE acquired AAA (Triple A), one of the most renowned Mexican Lucha Libre promotions. The King of Kings was flanked by several top Mexican stars and luchadores for this announcement.

The Triple H-led creative regime's decision to acquire the rights of AAA has certainly raised a lot of eyebrows. Interestingly, AEW played a major factor in the timing of this massive announcement.

According to Fightful Select, people backstage in WWE are of the belief that the deal between the two promotions had been in the works for quite some time, but it was kept under wraps. However, the WWE management finalized the partnership right after AEW announced a crossover show with CMLL in Arena Mexico.

The Jacksonville-based promotion recently pulled the curtains on its first-ever show in Mexico. As officially announced on the company's X/Twitter account, All Elite Wrestling is set to partner up with CMLL to host Grand Slam Mexico in Arena Mexico on June 18.

With AEW looking to strengthen itself in the Mexican market, Triple H and the Stamford-based promotion's decision to announce the AAA acquisition during the WrestleMania season seems like a strategic move.

Triple H commented on the WWE X AAA partnership

Triple H has had a busy weekend so far. After a memorable Hall of Fame 2025 ceremony, The Game has shifted his attention towards delivering an unforgettable WrestleMania 41 pay-per-view.

Soon after announcing AAA's acquisition, The King of Kings took to X/Twitter to comment on the ambitious partnership.

The Cerebral Assassin will look to capitalize on this partnership and will possibly look to bring in some of AAA's top stars. The first instance of this partnership will be on display on June 7 when NXT and AAA collaborate for Worlds Collide.

