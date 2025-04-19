Triple H breaks silence after WWE announces the purchase of a major wrestling promotion before WrestleMania 41

Triple H has commented on WWE acquiring AAA (Triple A). The announcement was made during the Countdown to WrestleMania 41 Saturday show on YouTube.

The Game was joined by Michael Cole, Dorian Roldán Peña, and a host of WWE Superstars, including Rey Mysterio, Rey Fenix, Penta, Andrade, the reigning NXT Women's Champion, Stephanie Vaquer, among others.

On X/Twitter, Triple H commented on the historic announcement that was made moments before WrestleMania 41. He discussed the importance of AAA and the promotion being a cultural mainstay in Mexico.

"A partnership that will benefit the entire world of sports-entertainment. @luchalibreaaa has been a cultural mainstay in Mexico and the home to many @WWE Superstars. This partnership will guarantee that AAA remains the premier destination for wrestling in Mexico. A special thank you as well to Patrick Dooley & Kevin Rohnke from @TKOGrp for helping to make this possible. Get ready for these two worlds to collide soon… The future flies here," wrote Triple H.

Check out his tweet below:

The Hall of Famer was also photographed with AAA talent Vikingo, who was introduced to the WWE Universe in Las Vegas.

WWE and AAA will host the Worlds Collide Premium Live Event on June 7 in Los Angeles.

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



