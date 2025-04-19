Michael Cole makes HUGE WWE announcement; historic Triple H decision revealed hours before WrestleMania 41

Michael Cole and Triple H made a huge announcement on the Countdown to WrestleMania 41 Saturday show on YouTube. WWE has acquired the Mexican Lucha Libre promotion, AAA.

During the countdown show in Las Vegas, Cole was joined by Triple H, Dorian Roldán Peña, and others for the historic announcement. WWE Superstars, including Rey Mysterio, Dragon Lee, Rey Fenix, Penta, Legado Del Fantasma, LWO, Andrade, and the reigning NXT Women's Champion, Stephanie Vaquer, were also present.

The panel of superstars was also joined by Triple A talent and former AAA Mega Champion, Vikingo, who was introduced to the WWE Universe in Las Vegas by The Game.

Further, Triple H also confirmed that a Worlds Collide show will take place on June 7 in Los Angeles, California, at the Forum featuring WWE Superstars, including NXT stars, and talents from AAA. The Hall of Famer recalled watching his first Worlds Collide show and discussed the importance of lucha libre.

The AAA roster currently consists of former WWE Champion Alberto El Patron (formerly known as Alberto Del Rio), who is the reigning AAA Mega Champion. Other champions from the promotion include El Mesías, Laredo Kid, and Flammer, the reigning Reina de Reinas Champion.

Fans could expect numerous exciting crossovers in the future.

