AEW's Samoa Joe corrects WWE official with a 5-word message

Samoa Joe calls AEW home as he moves forward in his 25th year as a pro wrestler. The multi-time champion has found major success around the world and has fought or teamed with dozens of top stars. Joe just raised a few eyebrows by responding to a message from a longtime associate and WWE official.

The Samoan Submission Machine officially debuted for WWE in 2015, then was brought back by Triple H in mid-2021 after a two-month release. He was gone again by January 6, 2022, and that paved the way for his return to ROH, now owned by Tony Khan, who signed Joe to AEW. Joe's run in the original ROH was legendary, and where he got familiar with another then-rising star: Adam Pearce.

Joe turned 46 years old on Monday, and the wrestling world celebrated with him via social media. WWE's RAW General Manager took to X today to wish a Happy Birthday to his old rival and partner, joking that Joe was turning a young 29:

"@SamoaJoeHappy 29, my brother," Adam Pearce wrote.

AEW's King of Television wrote back around three hours later with an equally humorous reply. Joe corrected Pearce, joking that he'd like to borrow his calendar, which he seemingly prefers:

"Let me borrow that Calendar," Samoa Joe wrote.

Joe and Pearce shared the ring around a dozen times since 2004, with seven of those bouts taking place in ROH from 2005-2006. They have never faced one-on-one, but did team in standard tag action at the inaugural Supercard of Honor in 2006, defeating Hardcore Wrestler #1 and #2. Their last time working was on April 21, 2013 at a WWL event in Puerto Rico, where they teamed with James Storm to defeat Robert Roode, Frankie Kazarian, and Christopher Daniels.

Samoa Joe rumored for AEW-ROH championship reign

Samoa Joe returned from hiatus on January 25, defeating Nick Wayne on Collision. He is now teaming up with Hook and Katsuyori Shibata as The Opps.

The Opps have been rumored for a run with the AEW World Trios Championship, currently held by PAC, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta of The Death Riders. A run with the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship is also possible, and those titles are currently held by The Sons of Texas, featuring Dustin Rhodes and The Von Erichs.

Before Joe's hiatus, The Opps defeated The Premier Athletes, The Learning Tree, and Cage of Agony. Since returning and receiving their official AEW team name, they have defeated The Patriarchy and three teams of enhancement talents. Last week's Dynamite saw Joe, Hook, and Shibata defeat Vinny Pacifico, Gabriel Aeros, and Eli Theseus.Sons of Texas.

