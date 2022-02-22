Matt Cardona calls out AEW star for using his gestures

AEW's Santana recently took to Twitter to post a photo of himself posing with the double birds, and this was not taken too kindly by former United States Champion Matt Cardona (fka. Zack Ryder in WWE)

Matt Cardona has turned the wrestling world upside down since his release from WWE. He became one of the most hated wrestlers in the industry when he beat Gage to become the GCW World Champion. Cardona's new persona is very cutting edge.

When Santana posted a photo of himself posing with the double birds, Cardona was not too happy. He quoted the tweet saying that it is his thing now.

You can check out Cardona's tweet here.

Cardona had a brief stint with AEW last year. Perhaps this call-out of Santana could lead to another future appearance.

Santana and Ortiz parted with the Inner Circle on AEW Dynamite

Santana and Ortiz defeated Inner Circle teammates Chris Jericho and Jake Hager on last week's edition of Dynamite. The match came about after weeks of friction between the former LAX members and Jericho, as he questioned where their allegiance lay.

Jericho insulted their friend Eddie Kingston, which Pride and Powerful did not like. It all came to blows as the Inner Circle imploded on Dynamite in a match which saw Santana and Ortiz come out the victors with a little assist from the returning Eddie Kingston.

With Eddie Kingston's return, it will be interesting to see what happens next as he seems to have Santana and Ortiz on his side in this war with the Influencer.

Who do you think will win between Eddie Kingston and Chris Jericho in AEW?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

A former WWE personality remembers CM Punk's other return before his AEW one here

Edited by Debottam Saha