"Luckily I didn't lose my finger" - AEW's Santana and Ortiz on their daring Stadium Stampede entrance

AEW Tag Team Santana and Ortiz made one of the most spectacular entrances in wrestling history. But things could have gone downhill, according to the duo.

They, alongside other Inner Circle stablemates, descended from the top of the scoreboard at TIAA Field for their Stadium Stampede match at the 2021 Double or Nothing pay-per-view against The Pinnacle.

Santana and Ortiz have been a part of both Stadium Stampede matches, losing the inaugural match against The Elite in 2020 before picking up the victory in 2021 in an entertaining yet chaotic bout.

However, according to the former IMPACT Tag Team Champions, the 2021 affair could have ended up being much more chaotic and graphic. Speaking with Digital Spy, Ortiz opened up on how he was almost left without a thumb before the match began.

"I wasn't wearing gloves. So when I jumped, out of instinct I grabbed the rope in front of me. But you have this carabiner hooked up and it's like this thick metal carabiner, so with the slack of me getting pulled up, it cut my finger. So I actually wrestled the rest of Stadium Stampede with a bandage around my finger and it cut pretty deep – it left a scar, but I was like, 'Man if I would have grabbed it differently my finger would have just went flying off but I would have had no choice but to do the entrance because it was one take, that's it. But yeah, luckily I didn't lose my finger," said Ortiz. (H/T Fightful.).

Santana and Ortiz both were anxious before Double or nothing entrance

While he didn't lose any of his fingers, Santana talked about how intimidating it was to be the first man to attempt the daring entrance.

"I remember going up there and I was standing up there by myself and then the rigger went back down and left me there by myself and my whole life was just flashing because I was like, 'I'm really up here about to propel down maybe like 100 feet or more. This is my life right now," said Santana (H/T Fightful.).

Right now, Santana and Ortiz have found themselves mixed up in the feud between Inner Circle leader Chris Jericho and their personal friend Eddie Kingston.

Patrick🇮🇪  @PatrickEireWres The trio of Chris Jericho, Santana and Ortiz is currently 3-0.



They hold victories over

The Elite

Jurassic Express

Darby Allin and Private Party



This is their first time teaming as a trio in almost exactly 2 years. The trio of Chris Jericho, Santana and Ortiz is currently 3-0.They hold victories overThe EliteJurassic ExpressDarby Allin and Private PartyThis is their first time teaming as a trio in almost exactly 2 years. https://t.co/nsCRAtLKI5

While Kingston is on the shelf rehabbing an injury, Chris Jericho, Santana, and Ortiz will take on the team of Daniel Garcia and 2point0 on this week's Dynamite 'Beach Break' special.

What were your thoughts during The Inner Circle's entrance at Double or Nothing? Let us know in the comments below.

