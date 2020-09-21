AEW's Santana & Ortiz on Jerry Lynn's influence on the Parking Lot Fight on Dynamite

Fans on social media are still buzzing after the critically acclaimed Parking Lot Fight between AEW tag teams Santana & Ortiz and The Best Friends on AEW Dynamite this past week.

The physical and gritty brawl has seen high praise from professional wrestling icons such as Mick Foley and AEW commentator Jim Ross. The Parking Lot Fight also received a 5 star match rating from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Fresh off their Parking Lot Fight on AEW Dynamite, The Inner Circle's Santana & Ortiz appeared on Sirius XM's Busted Open Radio to reveal some behind the scenes details of the gritty spectacle.

When discussing the match, Ortiz revealed that ECW legend, and current AEW producer, Jerry Lynn agented the Parking Lot Fight and offered both teams a lot of guidance when putting the match together:

“All thanks to Jerry Lynn, he agented the match. I mean Jerry Lynn has all the experience in the world when it comes to these type of matches. And yeah, he definitely gave us the guidance because we came with a bunch of crazy ideas, as you could imagine.”

“We were just like, ‘oh, let’s do this, this, this, this and this. Jerry harped on that he doesn’t want the match to be like ‘building furniture' you know what I mean? Where the guys are trying to build all these crazy extravagant things to put people through or whatever the case is.”

Jerry Lynn's influence on the Parking Lot Fight on AEW Dynamite

Continuing to discuss how the Parking Lot Fight on AEW Dynamite came together, Ortiz shared further details on AEW producer Jerry Lynn's influence on the match.

Advertisement

Ortiz revealed how Lynn, a former ECW World Heavyweight Champion, wanted the match to flow and be laid out correctly:

“So, Jerry kept harping on that he wants the bout to flow, which I think we accomplished in the match. And, I mean, we were pretty much all on the same page. We all wanted to, for lack of a better term, murder each other.”

“We were down for whatever and Santana also had that talk where it was just like ‘hey guys, listen. We’re going out there and this is a fight to us.’ At the end of the day? We’ll be fine. But let’s go out there with that mentality, because if we don’t have that mindset? Like this is a real fight? It’s not gonna come across on the screen.”

What are your opinions on the Parking Lot Fight between Santana & Ortiz and The Best Friends on AEW Dynamite?