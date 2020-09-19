In this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer awarded five stars to the September 16th AEW Dynamite main event Parking Lot Fight with Best Friends facing Santana and Ortiz. This grueling, physically intense street fight has received almost universal praise from fans, wrestlers, announcers and critics alike. The latest praise puts this match in exclusive company.

The Parking Lot Fight is the first television wrestling match to receive five stars from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter since Undisputed Era against Moustache Mountain on NXT TV in July of 2018. This is also the first AEW Dynamite match to receive this honor as well.

HOW AMPED WE STILL ARE AFTER THAT PARKING LOT FIGHT LAST NIGHT 😤 AND YES ALL CAPS IS NECESSARY FOR THIS ONE pic.twitter.com/2t05pG8WUO — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 17, 2020

The September 16th edition of AEW Dynamite has been called one of the best episodes in the history of the program. A lot of this is accredited to the high quality of its main event. Trent, Chuckie T, Santana and Ortiz deserve all this praise for giving up their bodie and creating such a memorable war with this Parking Lot Fight. The biggest praise heaped on this encounter had to be from a certain Hardcore Legend.

Mick Foley, Jim Ross and others praise the Parking Lot Fight

Mick Foley is one competitor that made a living off of many memorable hardcore matches and street fights throughout his career. Foley was one of many pundits who immediately took to social media to applaud Best Friends and the team of Santana and Ortiz for the effort put forth in the Parking Lot Fight.

For Foley to say "there is not much you could have done better" for any street fight tells you all you need to know about this remarkable encounter. The Parking Lot Fight was a fitting conclusion to the rivalry between the two teams. AEW commentator Jim Ross also added to the praise by calling this "the best street fight that [he] has ever called". With his experience being behind the table for many iconic matches, JR's praise is something for all four men to hang their hat on.

AEW competitors and commentators such as Jack Evans and Taz also added to the praise on Twitter. The Parking Lot Fight is indeed one of the best matches of the year and well deserving of its five star rating. Best Friends and the Inner Circle duo of Santana and Ortiz all should be proud of their performances and this latest validation.