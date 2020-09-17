AEW Dynamite - Best and worst- Two monsters team up, Big mistake with former WWE star, All Elite Wrestling official attacked 

AEW Dynamite bagged a pretty high viewership score last week, and they continued the momentum that they accured to put on a very entertaining show tonight as well. Everything just came together on this week's edition of AEW Dynamite, and the result was a show that did not wane in terms of action at any point.

There was a lot about this week's episode of AEW Dynamite to like and not as much to dislike. So, go right ahead and catch this AEW Dynamite episode if you haven't already because as a show, it is well worth your time and the FITE TV subscription (depending on where in the world you're at).

As always, you are welcome to air your views and opinions about AEW Dynamite in the comments section below, even if your thoughts differ from those of the reviewer.

#1 Best: Great showing for Will Hobbs on AEW Dynamite

.@TrueWillieHobbs came to the aid of @JonMoxley!

Looks like we've got an all-out war on our hands!

Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/i2p5GWokCB — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 17, 2020

There is no better way to launch someone straight into the limelight after his signing than to have him team up with the World Champion during an episode of AEW Dynamite, to take on a team of formidable heels, led by two all-time greats. Tony Khan did the right thing by having Jon Moxley team up with Will Hobbs on AEW Dynamite this week, and the fact that Darby Allin will be part of the collective as well next week just makes the whole deal even sweeter.

Next week on Dynamite we have a stacked card ready and set! Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/tkSxnxDxrj — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 17, 2020

Also, how cool will it be to see Lance Archer and Brian Cage team up to take Jon Moxley's team down next week on AEW Dynamite, considering that Lance Archer is in a program with the current World Champion and Brian Cage has had quite the history with him too.