Tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite was main-evented by an insane Parking Lot Fight between Best Friends and Satana and Ortiz. We saw the NWA Women's title defended on Dynamite as Thunder Rosa took on Ivelisse.

MJF also returned to action on tonight's AEW Dynamite for the first time since All Out as he took on Shawn Dean. Hangman Page was also in singles action tonight as he faced Frankie Kazarian of SCU. The AEW Tag-Team Champions FTR were also in action on AEW Dynamite as they took on Jurassic Express in a non-title match.

Read on for the full AEW Dynamite results from tonight's show.

FTR vs Jurassic Express kicks off AEW Dynamite

Jungle Boy started off strong for his team, taking the fight to FTR and forcing them to regroup with Tully Blanchard. FTR went back in and went after Luchasarus but ate a double clothesline. Jungle Boy came back in but got hit with a powerslam from Harwood and locked him in a bow and arrow lock.

FTR had Jungle Boy isolated in their corner and they worked him over, trading tags to wear him down. Jungle Boy finally managed to break out of the corner and tag in Luchasaurus,

Luchasaurus came in on the hot tag and took on both members of FTR, catching Harwood with a Tail Whip kick to the head. Luchasaurus and Wheeler then brawled at ringside while Harwood and Jungle Boy were in the ring.

Luchasaurus went for a running dive at ringside but Cash Wheeler sidestepped it, causing Luchasaurus to launch himself into the AEW stars at ringside.

Meanwhile, Harwood managed to roll up Jungle Boy inside the ring. Wheeler quickly helped Harwood leverage then pin leading to the win for FTR.

FTR def. Jurassic Express

Grade: A