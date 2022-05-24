"A moment that will be here forever" - AEW's Santana emotionally reacts after capturing his first World Championship

AEW's Santana was recently crowned the inaugural LAWE World Champion. The champion sat down for an interview after his match, where he thanked fans for the support and shared his pride.

The LAWE World Championship is the first championship belt by the newly-formed Latin American Wrestling Entertainment. The promotion is based on the island of Puerto Rico, but plans to tour all of Latin America. Worldwide fans will be delighted to know that the Colón family are deeply involved with the promotion.

In his post-match interview with Lucha Libre Online, Santana emotionally described the feeling of winning the LAWE World Championship:

"Not a lot of words man. That reaction after the three count… Just to hear that support… The building was rumbling! It’s a moment that will be here forever. I’m thankful. A few years back I got to come back to the island and win the tag team titles with my partner."

JCバスケス (JC Vazquez) 🇵🇷 @JC1986_ Tonight in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico at the LAWE Cima De Campeones event, AEW's Santana became the first ever LAWE Heavyweight Champion. Congratulations to Santana! And yes, that's former WWE referee Mike Chioda handing the belt to Santana. Tonight in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico at the LAWE Cima De Campeones event, AEW's Santana became the first ever LAWE Heavyweight Champion. Congratulations to Santana! And yes, that's former WWE referee Mike Chioda handing the belt to Santana. https://t.co/No3CGBmcMz

The star continued, taking a moment to share his pride in his cultural background:

"The fact that I got to come back here, represent (the culture), and win my first singles title, it means a lot. I’m sorry. I’m a little flustered. I had two crazy matches, which I haven’t done in forever,” Santana noted. (H/T: Lucha Libre Online)

The AEW star will soon be standing alongside The Blackpool Combat Club and his friends Ortiz and Eddie Kingston as they take on the Jericho Appreciation Society. Fans won't want to miss out on the bout as the two teams clash at AEW Double or Nothing on May 29.

Santana has high hopes for his career in AEW, vows to continue challenging himself

Santana and his partner Ortiz have been looking to carve their own path ever since splitting from The Inner Circle. The two were involved in two seperate #1 Contender matches for the AEW Tag Team Championships in February before rejoining Eddie Kingston to take on the Jericho Appreciation Society.

But Santana hopes to go much further in the business of professional wrestling. Continuing in the same interview, he noted that winning the LAWE World Championship is the first step in his journey as a performer:

"I want to continue growing as a performer, as a man. I’m seeking growth. This is the first step. I just want to continue challenging myself. I’m 31 years old. I’m young. I still got a full career ahead of me. I’m just looking forward to see where thing goes,” Santana said. (H/T: Lucha Libre Online)

Lucha Libre Online @luchalibreonlin ¡ÚLTIMA HORA! ¡EN EXCLUSIVA!



Santana MUY EMOCIONADO hizo HISTORIA como EL PRIMER CAMPEÓN MUNDIAL de LAWE.

MÍRALO AQUÍ youtu.be/ojFOdtH9iM0 ¡ÚLTIMA HORA! ¡EN EXCLUSIVA!Santana MUY EMOCIONADO hizo HISTORIA como EL PRIMER CAMPEÓN MUNDIAL de LAWE.MÍRALO AQUÍ 🚨 ¡ÚLTIMA HORA! ¡EN EXCLUSIVA! 🚨Santana MUY EMOCIONADO hizo HISTORIA como EL PRIMER CAMPEÓN MUNDIAL de LAWE.MÍRALO AQUÍ ▶️ youtu.be/ojFOdtH9iM0 https://t.co/RWfimvX70u

The AEW star clearly has a bright future ahead. With a World Championship now around his waist, Chris Jericho might have something to fear.

After the two clash at Double or Nothing alongside their respective factions, Santana could possibly take a break from the promotion. Fans will simply have to stay tuned to see where the star heads next.

