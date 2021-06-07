AEW's Serena Deeb drops the NWA Women's World Championship at 'When Our Shadows Fall'

Serena Deeb's run as NWA Women's World Champion came to an end at the 'When Our Shadows Fall' pay-per-view event on FITE.TV.

For the first time since she won the championship, Serena Deeb appeared on NWA television to defend the title this afternoon against the number one contender, Kamille.

In what some are arguably calling the best match on the show, Serena Deeb and Kamille had a stiff, hard-hitting encounter that showcased the strengths of both women in a very physical match.

The finish saw Kamille drop Deeb with a spear to capture the NWA Women's World Championship for the very first time.

Serena Deeb held the NWA Women's World Championship for over seven months

Serena Deeb in NWA

Serena Deeb winning the NWA Women's World Championship initially came as a shock to many fans. She defeated Thunder Rosa in October 2020 during an episode of Primetime Live, and this victory was seen as a genuine upset.

Serena Deeb had plenty of successful title defenses against the likes of Allysin Kay, Red Velvet, and former AEW Women's World Champion Riho during her reign.

Unfortunately, during her title reign, Serena Deeb missed some in-ring time earlier this year due to a knee injury.

Update on my knee...I had a scope done and it went really well. I’ll be back before you know it 😊. Thank you all for the support and concern. pic.twitter.com/AzGVpwsxNf — Serena (@SerenaDeeb) March 5, 2021

Serena Deeb returned to action in May with a string of renowned matches before she dropped the title to Kamille.

It's unclear what the future holds for the working agreement between AEW and NWA. But it appears the partnership between Tony Khan and Billy Corgan could continue in the future.

What did you think of the NWA Women's World Championship match between Serena Deeb and Kamille? Did the outcome surprise you, or did you see it coming a mile away? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

