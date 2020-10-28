Former WWE Superstar Serena Deeb defeated Thunder Rosa to become the new NWA Women's World Champion during tonight's weekly PPV series of Primetime Live.

AND NEW!



Tonight @SerenaDeeb derailed the La Mera Mera Destruction Tour to become the new World Women's Champ.



She certainly earned this after the battle with @thunderrosa22! pic.twitter.com/gdf6m7O5Gc — NWA (@nwa) October 28, 2020

Serena, who signed with AEW last month, had been working with WWE as a coach at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida since early 2018. However, she, like several other Superstars, referees, producers and other employees, was released on April 15th due to the budget cut stemming from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

It is interesting to note that Serena lost to Thunder Rosa on her AEW in-ring debut, the very woman she beat tonight to capture the NWA Women's World Championship.

Serena Deeb in WWE

Serena Deeb debuted for WWE back in 2010 as the lone female member of CM Punk's Straight Edge Society faction. Her initiation into the Straight Edge Society was letting Punk shave her hair bald, which is still well remembered to date by the WWE Universe.

Ada yang masih ingat dengan Serena Deeb yang sempat menjadi bagian dari Stable 'Straight Edge Society' milik CM Punk tahun 2010 silam? pic.twitter.com/fVXNcmMDY2 — Cek Favorites! (@Clobberin_Shop) June 19, 2017

After the Straight Edge Society disbanded, Serena was released from the company in 2011 and went on to compete in independent circuits and the all-women promotion Shimmer.

It wouldn't be until 2017 that she would find her way back into WWE as a participant in the first Mae Young Classic tournament. After the tournament, as mentioned earlier, she did not become an in-ring competitor, but rather became a coach with WWE.