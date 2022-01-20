“It was a devastating call" - AEW star recalls Vince McMahon firing her twice from WWE  

AEW's Serena Deeb is one of the finest women's wrestlers of her generation, and one of the best technical wrestlers in North America currently. That didn't stop her from getting released by WWE twice in her career.

She was part of WWE on two different occasions. Her first run saw her getting involved with CM Punk's Straight Edge storyline, where she had to shave her head. During her second run, she took up more of a coaching role in WWE.

Speaking about her release on the Washington Post, The Woman of a Thousand Holds said that Vince McMahon releasing her twice was the best thing that could have happened to her:

“Honestly, I consider both of my releases from WWE two of the best things that have ever happened to me,” Serena Deeb said. “It was a devastating call, but I had this sense of relief. That chapter had to close because I was heading in a really bad direction. The caveat was, if you take this job, you have to be at peace with not wrestling. You’re out of the ring — there are no coach-players here. It was a great opportunity, and for me, it was like making peace with WWE, as well.”

Serena Deeb spoke about her desire to join AEW

Serena Deeb also opened up on what appealed to her about All Elite Wrestling. She stated that she was watching the show when she felt like she wanted to wrestle there:

“I was watching AEW thinking I want to wrestle there, I stand behind what they’re doing, I stand behind how different it is,” she said. “The things I had heard about the backstage atmosphere, everything planted that goal into my mind at that point.”

Serena Deeb is the most technically proficient wrestler in AEW's women's roster. Her matches against the likes of Hikaru Shida, Riho and KiLynn King have been some of the most entertaining women's matches in company history.

Deeb made light work of Skye Blue on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, as she continued to establish herself as one of the top heels in the company. Last week, she sidelined Hikaru Shida by brutally attacking her knee with a kendo stick.

