CM Punk's former teammate shares honest thoughts about working with AEW 

Serena Deeb recently opened up about her experience working in AEW, stating that she has embraced working multiple roles in the promotion.

The former Straight Edge Society member signed with the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2020. She performs dual responsibilities within the company as a wrestler and a trainer.

The Professor spoke about being an in-ring talent and a coach in AEW on Busted Open Radio. She stated that she still has a long way to go before she decides to retire from wrestling. She also stated that Tony Khan has given her the opportunity to help others as well, which wasn't the case in WWE.

"I’m embracing both [being a wrestler and trainer],” Serena said. “I love both. As far as in-ring goes, I’m nowhere near [being finished]. I’ve got years left in me, years. I do really enjoy helping others as well. The coaching is definitely inside me still, and AEW is great in the sense that they allow me to do both, you know? I didn’t have that before, that privilege before in my other job [with WWE], so it’s great that Tony trusts me a lot to help the women, do both roles." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Serena Deeb finally conquered her nemesis Hikaru Shida on last week's edition of Dynamite. It will be interesting to see what comes next for The Professor.

Serena Deeb finds AEW to be a great workplace

The former WWE Superstar also spoke about how All Elite Wrestling is as a workplace with regards to talent helping each other out behind the scenes.

"Guess who else is front row at the monitor for every match? Bryan Danielson, Punk, MJF. That’s the difference, right? Nobody’s too big to watch everybody’s work. I think that’s what makes for a great workplace is everybody helping everybody. I think we have that at AEW. It’s great that these guys are here now and just have so much experience." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Serena Deeb has been picking up wins and boosting her record recently with the 5-minute rookie challenge.

