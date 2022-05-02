"It might be time to revisit that history" - Serena Deeb hints at reigniting her feud with AEW star

AEW might just have its first-ever Ironwoman Match, as Serena Deeb noted that she's planning to face Thunder Rosa under the stipulation.

The rivals had a brief feud while Deeb was the NWA Women's Champion in 2020. La Mera Mera's first match in AEW came against Serena on the September 2 episode of Dynamite. They would go on to trade multiple wins over each other during that period.

Serena Deeb recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where the star revealed why the Ironwoman Match would be the perfect stipulation for their potential clash.

“Well, dream [match] would be an Ironwoman Match,” Serena Deeb revealed. “That’s the dream. I love all the ideas of stipulations and all that, but I’m grounded in technical wrestling. That’s what I love to do and she’s the same. We’re both very technical, and I think an Ironwoman would be magical with her.” - (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Since Serena Deeb is the #1 ranked woman on the roster, a bout between the two is almost a certainty. Fans will have to catch Dynamite this week to see whether or not the two adversaries come face to face again.

AEW Women's Champion, Thunder Rosa, responded to Deeb's interview via Twitter

In light of Deeb's recent interview, Front Row of Busted Open Nation took to Twitter to share a transcript of the interview. The AEW Women's Champion caught wind of the post and answered Deeb's challenge.

"Bring it on Professor @SerenaDeeb!" - Thunder Rosa tweeted.

Serena Deeb's mean streak against Hikaru Shida is something that La Mera Mera will likely have to keep an eye on. Deeb has shown that she can hurt anyone who stands in her way.

It will be interesting to see if the two stars square off once again, this time for the illustrious AEW Women's Championship.

