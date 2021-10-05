AEW's Shawn Spears sends a message to top IMPACT Wrestling star

AEW star Shawn Spears recently sent out a message to Eric Young.

Taking to Twitter, Spears showcased his respect towards Young by claiming that he learned from the best.

The Twitter back-and-forth between the two Superstars started after AEW posted a GIF of Shawn Spears hitting the C4 on both Marko Stunt and Fuego Del Sol at the same time.

Quoting the tweet, Spears praised himself, which caught the attention of IMPACT Wrestling's Eric Young. The latter then tweeted out at his former WWE colleague, claiming that he is proud of the former Tye Dillinger.

Here's the heartwarming exchange between Shawn Spears and Eric Young:

During their time with WWE, Shawn Spears worked with the former leader of SAnitY. The two men had an incredible Steel Cage Match on the black-and-gold brand while the former Dillinger was feuding with Young and his faction that consisted of the likes of Nikki Cross, Alexander Wolfe, and Killian Dain.

Young had also invited Dillinger to join SAnitY at the time, but he was never successful in his attempt to recruit the former Perfect 10.

Shawn Spears has been an integral part of AEW and Eric Young has been at the top of his game in IMPACT Wrestling since leaving WWE

Shawn Spears has been a part of The Pinnacle in AEW. While he isn't being pushed as a top-tier talent at the moment, Spears has proved time and time again that he is capable of pulling a solid match against anyone from the AEW roster.

The Chairman of AEW is currently in a faction that consists of MJF, Wardlow, Cash Wheeler, and Dax Harwood. On the recent edition of AEW Dark: Elevation, Spears and Wardlow teamed up to win a tag team match via knockout.

Meanwhile, Young, on the other hand, has also been at the top of his game in IMPACT Wrestling. Since returning to the promotion in 2020, Young has won the IMPACT World Championship once, and is currently the leader of Violent By Design, which consists of Deaner and Joe Doering.

