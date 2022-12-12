"AEW's Sin Cara" - Fans compare Tony Khan's recent major signing to released WWE star

Fans have compared one of Tony Khan's latest AEW signings to former WWE star Sin Cara.

The masked luchador performed for WWE throughout the 2010s. He captured the NXT tag titles on one occasion next to Kalisto, but that would be the only title reign of his tenure. After requesting his release in 2019, he returned to the independent circuit under the name Cinta De Oro.

Bandido has been drawing comparisons to the ex-WWE star from fans on social media. The luchador officially signed with AEW after making his debut against Chris Jericho in September.

From there, he competed in the World Title Eliminator Tournament, defeating Rush in the first round before losing to Ethan Page in the semi-finals. But that has so far been his only involvement in the company.

It was a topic for debate among fans on social media, with many pointing out that he was signed with so much excitement but has had little follow-through. The user below slammed the luchador as AEW's equivalent to Sin Cara.

WrestleStanzzz @WrestleStan22 Unpaid Critic  @Unpaid__Critic Remember when Bandido was a big deal signing for AEW. And people were raving about how Tony khan signed him before WWE could ?



Never saw him again on AEW 🙄 Remember when Bandido was a big deal signing for AEW. And people were raving about how Tony khan signed him before WWE could ? Never saw him again on AEW 🙄 https://t.co/IgD7D23doj AEW's Sin Cara twitter.com/Unpaid__Critic… AEW's Sin Cara twitter.com/Unpaid__Critic…

Primo Sanchez @39Balluh Unpaid Critic  @Unpaid__Critic Remember when Bandido was a big deal signing for AEW. And people were raving about how Tony khan signed him before WWE could ?



Never saw him again on AEW 🙄 Remember when Bandido was a big deal signing for AEW. And people were raving about how Tony khan signed him before WWE could ? Never saw him again on AEW 🙄 https://t.co/IgD7D23doj Lmmfaaaooooo twitter.com/unpaid__critic… Lmmfaaaooooo twitter.com/unpaid__critic…

ElchuckyT @ElchuckyT @Unpaid__Critic That seems to be the case with a lot of guys. Adam Page is in a hot feud with Mox one week the next Hangman isn’t even there. @Unpaid__Critic That seems to be the case with a lot of guys. Adam Page is in a hot feud with Mox one week the next Hangman isn’t even there.

Embarrassed Spartan ★ @React2W @Unpaid__Critic Surprised he wasn’t on the ROH show, being an ROH guy and all. Gotta get those belts on WWE guys though. @Unpaid__Critic Surprised he wasn’t on the ROH show, being an ROH guy and all. Gotta get those belts on WWE guys though.

Joseph “The Demon “Albanese @DemonEvilMuscle @Unpaid__Critic The funny thing is the only reason Bandido chose. AEW is because the offer he got from WWE was for nXt @Unpaid__Critic The funny thing is the only reason Bandido chose. AEW is because the offer he got from WWE was for nXt

PlayaShunna 5 @gettinpaid78 @Unpaid__Critic . Expect nothing less from TK. . Expect nothing less from TK. @Unpaid__Critic 😂😂😂😂😂. Expect nothing less from TK.

Tenta @RipTentaSQUEEZE @Unpaid__Critic Told y’all it was a bad call for him to sign there @Unpaid__Critic Told y’all it was a bad call for him to sign there

Kad @SpacemanKad @Unpaid__Critic Totally forgot about him, just like tiny con i suppose. @Unpaid__Critic Totally forgot about him, just like tiny con i suppose.

John Eschen @eschenjr @Unpaid__Critic He’s competing for the All Atlantic Catering title against Evil Uno @Unpaid__Critic He’s competing for the All Atlantic Catering title against Evil Uno

ObiWank @mattroy855 @Unpaid__Critic Another flavour of the week for AEW @Unpaid__Critic Another flavour of the week for AEW

Some have made the case that many on the AEW roster have been getting the same treatment. Tony Khan's promotion has caught significant flak for its signing spree this year with tens of new recruits in 2022 alone.

Bandido signed with AEW despite interest from WWE

Following his All Elite debut against Chris Jericho in September, there were reports that both AEW and WWE had put in for the former ROH World Champion. It was added shortly after that that he was 'leaning towards' the Jacksonville promotion, and that turned out to be the case when his signing was announced.

Bandido has worked dates for AAA and WrestleCade since being signed, so perhaps those factored into his decision.

He also worked for Tony Khan earlier this year at Supercard of Honor. Additionally, he was in the main event of All In, which many consider the precursor event to All Elite Wrestling.

Do you feel Bandido has been treated right since his signing? Share with us in the comments below.

