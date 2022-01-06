AEW star lists dream matches for 2022, including Sting and CM Punk

AEW star Evil Uno, a member of the popular stable The Dark Order, has laid out his wishlist for potential dream opponents for the next 12 months.

The muscle of the group had his highest profile year to date in 2021, with The Dark Order enjoying almost 30 wins across AEW's four programs and finding himself in many high profile feuds.

Now with the turn of the year over and done with, Evil Uno has set out a list of wrestlers and teams that he would like to get in the ring with over the next 12 months. Topping the list are Christian Cage and Chris Jericho, while other serious hitters like Sting, Cody Rhodes, and CM Punk also have their names listed.

Uno has not limited himself to just AEW talent as he has listed names from New Japan Pro Wrestling and the independent circuit. Stars like Toru Yano, Danhausen and The Briscoes are not "All Elite" but those possibilities aren't entirely impossible.

The AEW Tag Team Champions are in Uno's sights

Towards the bottom of that list, Evil Uno lists a number of tag teams that he and regular partner Stu Grayson would like to face.

One of those teams is the current AEW Tag Team Champions The Lucha Brothers. Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix have held the belts since the All Out pay-per-view in September 2021, but that may come to an end very soon.

On Dynamite's debut episode on TBS, The Lucha Brothers will defend the AEW Tag Team Championship against Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus of the Jurassic Express. The challengers earned their shot by being the number one ranked tag team at the end of 2021.

Also Read Article Continues below

As 2022 begins to roll on, it will be interesting to see how many names Evil Uno can potentially cross off that wishlist of his.

Hear legendary pro wrestler Dutch Mantell's take on the Swole - Tony Khan situation right here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku