AEW's strategy for 2-time WWE champion's Dynamite comeback revealed 

A former two-time WWE champion has been missing from AEW for a long time. However, the company has been reportedly following a comprehensive strategy that could lead to her huge comeback.

The star in question is Athena. She had been a prime fixture in WWE NXT, becoming the NXT Tag Team and NXT Women's Champion during her time in the Stamford-based promotion. She had a rather lackluster run on the main roster and even returned to NXT for a brief stint. However, Athena was released by WWE in 2021.

This led to her debut in AEW in 2022. Athena wrestled a few matches in All Elite but was soon moved to their sister promotion, Ring of Honor. In ROH, she became the longest-reigning Women's Champion and has had a remarkable run, with her title reign having crossed 800 days.

However, there have been several signs of Athena returning to AEW for weeks. During Mercedes Mone's altercation with Billie Starkz last week on Dynamite, The CEO dropped a drink on her and that triggered a response from her mentor, Athena. This led to a heated exchange between the two stars.

Moreover, on this week's edition of Dynamite, Mercedes defeated Billie in a TBS Title match. In a backstage interview after the bout, Mone berated Starkz and also took shots at her 'trainer,' referencing Athena.

With major hints seemingly dropping regarding Athena's impending return to All Elite Wrestling, it remains to be seen if this strategy could actually lead to her grand comeback for a top feud against The CEO.

