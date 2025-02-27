Mercedes Mone has a heated exchange with former WWE star: "Go put your puppy back on the leash"

The current AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone had a heated online banter with a former WWE star. The exchange took place after what happened during a backstage segment on Dynamite this week.

This past Wednesday on Dynamite, Ring of Honor's Billie Starkz made an appearance backstage and had a little altercation with Mercedes Mone. During the segment, Mone disrespected Starkz and also spilled a drink on her face. The former WWE star, Athena (fka Ember Moon) expressed her disgust over the same.

The current Ring of Honor Women's World Champion and Billie Starkz's mentor, Athena took notice of the clip and was not happy with what Mercedes did on Dynamite this week. The ROH Women's Champion responded by stating the following on X (fka Twitter):

"What the literal f*ck...." Athena wrote.

Interestingly, The CEO also took notice of Athena's comments and told the latter to put Billie Starkz on a leash referring to her as a 'puppy:'

"Go put your puppy back on the leash, she needs more behavior training. #AEWDynamite," Mercedes responded.

Mercedes Mone had another face-off with the STARDOM star

After Mercedes Mone successfully retained her TBS Championship at the Grand Slam: Australia against Harley Cameron, she had a face-off with the STARDOM star Momo Watanabe. It was seemingly a tease for their eventual showdown in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Watanabe made her first-ever appearance on AEW Dynamite during the backstage segment with Mone and Billie Starkz. The star also spooked and ran off The CEO. Watanabe then picked up the TBS Title that Mone dropped before running away.

Moreover, Momo is currently in possession of Mone's TBS Title which could come into play sooner rather than later in this storyline. Fans will have to wait and see when the two women will lock horns in the ring.

