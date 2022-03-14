AEW's Taynara Conti reveals when she and Sammy Guevara would have their on-screen engagement

AEW's Tay Conti recently took to Twitter to answer a fan's sarcastic question about her and former TNT Champion Sammy Guevara's engagement plans.

The Brazilian international received quite a bit of backlash recently when she and Sammy went public with their relationship. This came after The Spanish God announced that he had ended things with his former partner Pam despite proposing to her on an edition of Dynamite.

Tay posted a picture of herself and Sammy on Twitter, to which a fan sarcastically asked when they plan to get engaged on television in order to boost the ratings.

Conti replied, stating that Sammy told her that they will get engaged on the next pay-per-view to make it a bit different. She added that we are all invited.

"Sammy told me he would do it in the next PPV to make it different. Y’all invited," she tweeted.

You can check out her tweet below:

Tay Conti has had quite the week in AEW

Tay Conti was in action on AEW Revolution last week when as she challenged the undefeated Jade Cargill for the TBS Championship. In one of the shorter matches on the show, Cargill defeated Tay to retain her title, thereby extending her undefeated run to 29-0.

Conti also appeared on last week's edition of Dynamite when she came down to the ring to check on Sammy Guevara during his TNT title defense against Men of the Year's Scorpio Sky.

She was also able to prevent Ethan Page from attacking Sammy during the bout when Dan Lambert had the referee distracted. Conti was eventually taken out by Paige VanZant, who would sign her AEW contract on the former's body to end the show.

With Sammy losing the TNT Championship to Scorpio Sky, it remains to be seen how the future will play out for the couple. Tay Conti looks set to be the first feud for Paige VanZant as the latter has now officially joined the AEW roster.

Who do you think will come out as the winner between Conti and PVZ? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

