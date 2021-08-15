AEW's Tay Conti wants to face Former Impact Star

AEW Wrestler Tay Conti recently took to Twitter to express her wish to face former Impact Wrestling star Kiera Hogan:

"I want to wrestle [Kiera Hogan] please" - Conti tweeted

Kiera Hogan was one of Impact Wrestling's top female stars, having been a two-time Impact Knockouts Tag Team Champion during her time in the company. Last month, Hogan stated the she would be leaving the company and departed a few weeks later.

She has since been featured on AEW Dark multiple times and is now set to compete against Hikaru Shida on AEW Dark Elevation tomorrow night. Although Kiera has lost both her matches in AEW, it won't take long to build her up as a strong threat in the women's division given her experience and skill inside the ring. Conti vs. Hogan would surely be an interesting encounter.

Tay Conti's run in AEW so far

Tay Conti

Tay Conti first appeared in AEW as part of the AEW Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament, tagging alongside Dark Order's Anna Jay. Following her impressive showing in the tournament, she signed with AEW in September and was put together with the Dark Order, even though she isn't officially a member of the faction yet.

Conti is currently ranked No. 4 in the AEW Women's Division having gone undefeated since April. She could quite possibly soon be in line for a shot at the AEW Women's Championship.

Official @AEW Rankings as Wednesday, August 11, 2021 pic.twitter.com/HRNUAIDPut — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 11, 2021

