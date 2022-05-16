AEW star potentially teases leaving ECW legend Taz's faction

AEW's Team Taz has dominated nearly every opponent the group of ruffians has come across. However, the stable might soon be one member short after Powerhouse Hobbs disclosed that he plans to have a solo run at some point.

Team Taz was originally formed during an episode of AEW Dark in July 2020. Current FTW Champion, Ricky Starks, joined forces with Taz and Brian Cage to attack Darby Allin. Powerhouse Hobbs soon joined the team after initially being portrayed as a babyface.

During his recent interview with the Wrestling Perspective podcast, Powerhouse Hobbs discussed his future plans that could include a solo run.

“There’s gonna be a point where I’m gonna have to step away on my own,” said Hobbs. “Who knows when that will happen? I’m just gonna have to show a whole new kickass different style. You can tell I’m having fun in the ring and when I got someone in a hold and I’m kicking the s—- out of them. I don’t know what that next step is gonna be.” - (H/T: WrestleZone)

Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks are currently building up to Team Taz's first potential shot at the World Tag Team Championship. The duo could add more gold to the faction if they manage to defeat Jurassic Express.

Powerhouse Hobbs wants to beat AEW World Champion Hangman Page's 40-yard dash record

In April 2022, All Elite Wrestling shared a post commemorating Hangman Page's 3.8 second 40-yard dash record during the Jacksonville Jaguars' 2019 draft party. Powerhouse Hobbs quickly took to Twitter to challenge the World Champion to a race in response to the tweet.

"Let’s run it CHAMP" - Hobbs tweeted.

While the unconventional challenge never came to fruition, Hobbs clearly has his eyes set on making history within All Elite Wrestling.

It will be interesting to see if the juggernaut actually kicks off a solo run in the second half of the year.

