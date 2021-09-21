Top AEW faction teases recruiting Batista 

AEW faction The Dark Order's John Silver and Alex Reynolds recently teased recruiting 6-time World Champion Batista into the stable.

It's no secret that Dark Order has been struggling of late due to the absence of Hangman Page and internal issues between its members. As such, the faction is trying its best to recover lost ground.

In the latest episode of the smash-hit YouTube exclusive show, Being The Elite, Alex Reynolds and John Silver discuss the future of The Dark Order. Reynolds sounded particularly concerned about the stable losing its standing in AEW.

When Reynolds stated that they should make friends and recruit more people into the stable, Silver pitched Batista's name. It's worth noting that Silver was in a little inebriated condition while talking to Reynolds, which is why the latter didn't seem to pay much heed to the suggestion.

Though Silver made his intentions known, it's pretty unlikely that Batista would join The Dark Order. The WWE legend is mighty busy with his Hollywood projects and has a healthy relationship with Vince McMahon's promotion.

Due to this, there's little to no chance that The Animal would jump ship and sign with AEW anytime soon to help the struggling stable.

Who could be the next leader of The Dark Order in AEW?

Keeping aside Batista, Bray Wyatt is one of the most likely contenders to join and lead The Dark Order. The former WWE star is strongly rumored to sign with Tony Khan's promotion and debut at the September 29th edition of AEW Dynamite.

Sherlock Swervo 🕵🏽‍♂️ @4orgiveMe If Bray Wyatt signs with #AEW , words cannot describe how much I would love to see him become the leader of the Dark Order and finish the agenda Brodie Lee started 🙏🏽. If Bray Wyatt signs with #AEW, words cannot describe how much I would love to see him become the leader of the Dark Order and finish the agenda Brodie Lee started 🙏🏽. https://t.co/Y5uwdZQj3c

The show will emanate from Rochester, New York, the hometown of the late Brodie Lee, the previous leader of The Dark Order. Lee was also closely associated with Bray Wyatt in WWE, where the two were part of The Wyatt Family.

