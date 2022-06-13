Photo: AEW stars The Hardys share a moment with their legendary WWE opponent at a wrestling convention

AEW tag team The Hardys (Matt & Jeff Hardy) recently reunited with their former rival, WWE legend D-Von Dudley, at a wrestling convention.

For those unaware, The Hardys, The Dudley Boyz, and Edge & Christian had a storied rivalry over the WWE World Tag Team Championships. They were also the pioneers of the Tables, Ladders, and Chairs Matches. They faced each other in that same stipulation at WrestleMania X-Seven and WrestleMania 2000 in a triangle ladder match, with Edge and Christian prevailing on both occasions.

Matt tweeted a photo of him and Jeff having a great time with D-Von. He said it was always great to see the one-half of The Dudley Boyz:

"Ran into an old friend & HOFer tonight, @TestifyDVon. Always DELIGHTFUL to see D-Von Dudley!," Hardy tweeted.

Check out their photo below:

D-Von and The Hardys were involved in an event called SlamDown VII Florida Edition, presented by Dave & Buster's. It was held at 8986 International Drive, Orlando, Florida, on June 12, 2022. Aside from The Hardys and Dudley, UFC's Amanda Nunes and IMPACT's Madison Rayne and Moose, among others, appeared.

The Hardys will challenge for tag team gold this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite

Reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions, Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) will put their titles on the line against The Hardys and The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) this Wednesday at Dynamite Road Rager.

The upcoming title match was confirmed after a backstage segment last week on Dynamite between the three teams. The Bucks gloated about their consecutive wins on Dynamite and Rampage, while The Hardys reminded the latter of their loss at Double or Nothing.

Christian, representing the champions, challenged both teams to a ladder match. Hardys and Jacksons accepted the bout.

Jeff Hardy is nursing an injury due to his match with Darby Allin a month ago on Dynamite. It'll be interesting to see how he operates despite not being fully healthy. As we get closer to Road Rager, fans should tune in this Wednesday for another classic tag-team match between the three great duos.

