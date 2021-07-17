AEW's The Young Bucks claim they created a new "movement" in wrestling 

AEW Tag Team Champions Young Bucks recently took to Twitter to claim that they and Kenny Omega created a new movement in wrestling by joining Tony Khan's promotion a couple of years ago.

The Young Bucks are no strangers to making wild statements on Twitter. The duo often takes digs at virtually everyone in the wrestling business, be it stars from rival companies or the industry's veterans.

The AEW Tag Team Champions rarely break kayfabe on social media, leaving no stone unturned in putting over their narcissistic characters. However, this time around, Matt and Nick Jackson have updated their Twitter bio not to take shots at others but to indulge in self-praise.

The Young Bucks wrote that everyone is raking in the benefits of the "movement" they created in wrestling by joining AEW in 2019, alongside Kenny Omega. The duo further took credit for the incredible ticket sales of AEW Dynamite's special episode in New York on September 22.

"So happy everyone in the industry gets to benefit on the movement we created. That many NYC tix sold cuz us & Kenny took a chance a couple years ago. Period," tweeted The Young Bucks.

The Young Bucks' claims cannot be entirely dismissed since they are AEW's EVPs and have played key roles in building the company from the ground up.

However, the brothers have seemingly forgotten to give Cody Rhodes his due credit, who played an equally vital role in the promotion's formation.

The Young Bucks could soon be challenged by a fan-favorite AEW stable

Dark Order doesn't back down from a fight. https://t.co/wHtrXOAY67 — EVIL UNO of the DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) July 15, 2021

At this week's AEW Fyter Fest, a blockbuster 10-man tag team match pitting The Super Elite (Kenny Omega, The Good Brothers, and The Young Bucks) against Hangman Page and The Dark Order was announced to take place on an unspecified date.

If the latter team win, Page will get a shot at the AEW Championship while two members of The Dark Order will challenge for the AEW Tag Team Championships. Though it's hard to imagine the stable posing a legitimate threat to The Young Bucks' title reign, at least the match could be fun.

Do you want The Dark Order to become the next AEW Tag Team Champions? Sound off in the comments section below.

