AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam outselling WWE SmackDown at Madison Square Garden

In a development that is sure to surprise legions of wrestling fans across the globe, AEW is outselling WWE in Madison Square Garden, New York.

Last month, AEW announced its special episode of Dynamite on September 22 from Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York, the home of the US Open. A few days later, WWE also revealed its return to the city for an episode of SmackDown on September 10, from the promotion's home base MSG.

While fans expected WWE to easily outshine AEW in terms of ticket sales, things don't look good for Vince McMahon's promotion.

AEW Dynamite's tickets went up for presale yesterday, and they are selling incredibly well. You can check out the current status of the ticket sales in the below screengrab as well as on Ticketmaster.

AEW Dynamite Grandslam

Tickets for the general public will go on sale in a few hours from now. While it remains to be seen if AEW can sustain this momentum in ticket sales in the coming days, it's safe to say they have gotten off to a flying start.

Meanwhile, WWE SmackDown is also doing well in terms of ticket sales, though not on the same level as AEW. As seen in the screengrab below, there are still plenty of seats available for booking. You can see this on StubHub.com as well.

SmackDown

AEW could plan something major for Dynamite: Grand Slam in New York City

It's safe to say the September 22 show will be the most important AEW Dynamite show in the promotion's history. However, at this stage, it's hard to determine which matches could take place at the event.

. @TonyKhan announced this morning on @WFAN660 that @AEW is coming to NYC, Wednesday September 22nd to the USTA Arthur Ashe Stadium. Tickets on sale July 16. More details to follow on #AEW social media. https://t.co/Fp7wvv0rDG pic.twitter.com/rWhWOyUsST — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 16, 2021

Since All Out 2021 will take place a couple of weeks before the show at Arthur Ashley Stadium, there's a possibility there could be a radical change in AEW's main event picture by then. That said, Tony Khan and co. will leave no stone unturned in delivering a blockbuster and memorable night of action for fans.

Are you excited about AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam? Do you think the show will outshine WWE SmackDown in MSG in terms of quality? Sound off in the comments section below.

