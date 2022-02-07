The Young Bucks tease the blockbuster AEW debut of former WWE Champion 

The Young Bucks recently teased the highly-anticipated debut of former WWE star Jeff Hardy at this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

It's no secret that a top "free agent" is set to make a mark on the Wednesday night show, as revealed by AEW President Tony Khan last Friday. The debutant would compete in a qualifying bout against Isiah Kassidy to find a place in the Face of the Revolution ladder match on March 6th's Revolution 2022.

Since then, there has been rampant speculation about who will become All Elite Wrestling's latest signing. Nick and Matt Jackson have now fueled the rumors of Jeff Hardy possibly being the company's newest acquisition. The former AEW Tag Team Champions updated their Twitter bio, sending fans into a frenzy.

"Bring us Jeff Harvey," wrote The Young Bucks.

Though Hardy was misspelled in the bio, which seemed intentional, it was still enough to get people excited about The Charismatic Enigma showing up in Tony Khan's promotion.

It now remains to be seen whether or not The Young Bucks' tease adds up to anything concrete on Dynamite.

Jeff Hardy is unlikely to make his AEW debut this week as his non-compete hasn't expired yet

As much as fans want to see Hardy ink a deal with All Elite Wrestling, it's unlikely to happen at this week's Dynamite. The former WWE Champion was released from the global juggernaut last year in December, meaning he could become a free agent sometime in early March.

Hollywood Hangman Adam Pearce (Parody) @BackupHangman . I just realized when Jeff Hardy shows up in AEW he'll be in the same promotion as CM Punk again I just realized when Jeff Hardy shows up in AEW he'll be in the same promotion as CM Punk again 👀. https://t.co/uNETBtxhmC

Matt Hardy has been vocal about wanting to see his brother join him in AEW as he intends to finish his career the same way he started, alongside Jeff. If this becomes a reality, it could also open up the doors for a massive tag team match between The Young Bucks and Hardy Boyz.

What do you make of Nick and Matt Jackson's tease? Whom do you see debuting for All Elite Wrestling on this week? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Alan John