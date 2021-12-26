"That would be fabulous" - AEW star teases Jeff Hardy potentially signing with Tony Khan's promotion

AEW star Matt Hardy has hinted that Jeff Hardy could sign with Tony Khan's promotion in the future.

The Charismatic Enigma was released by WWE earlier this month. His brother has since come out and defended him publicly, saying that he felt Vince McMahon's company had 'jumped the gun' in letting Jeff go.

During a recent interview on ‘The Drive with Josh Graham’, Matt Hardy was asked about the rumors that Jeff Hardy could be headed to join him in All Elite Wrestling. Here's what the AEW star said:

"I mean that would be fabulous [to have one last run with Jeff Hardy] and I know both of us have stated on quite a few occasions that we both wanna end our careers the way we began our careers and that is as a tag team. That was our dream as two kids growing up. You know, we wanted to be the tag team champions of the world at least one time. Obviously we have very fortunately exceeded that many times over but I think us teaming together and having one last great run as a tag team would be amazing and I couldn’t think of a better place to do it than All Elite Wrestling."

MATT HARDY @MATTHARDYBRAND



My wife,



My kids, Maxel, Wolfie, Bartie & Ever, are the most important human beings in my life. My brother, Jeff Hardy, has the best heart & soul of any human being I have ever met.My wife, @RebyHardy , is the most brutally straightforward human that I’ve ever met & I love her for that.My kids, Maxel, Wolfie, Bartie & Ever, are the most important human beings in my life. My brother, Jeff Hardy, has the best heart & soul of any human being I have ever met.My wife, @RebyHardy, is the most brutally straightforward human that I’ve ever met & I love her for that.My kids, Maxel, Wolfie, Bartie & Ever, are the most important human beings in my life. https://t.co/Xsg1Ubkpce

Matt Hardy has high praise for AEW President Tony Khan

Matt Hardy also reserved a ton of praise for Tony Khan for the fantastic job he has done in building the company from the ground up. He also praised how Khan treats the legends of pro wrestling and how he treats fans who invest their time in following the AEW product:

"There’s one thing I have to say about Tony Khan, I can’t put him over enough for this; he is so good and so great at treating legends like legends and he has such a smart utilization of talent and I cannot commend him enough on that. That’s why AEW has been so successful is because Tony Khan has been the guy in the driver seat and he has really been putting out a very smart product where he rewards the wrestling fans in 2021 that are willing to invest a lot of time to watch a product and watch a storyline, watch a rivalry. He always gives them a payoff that’s gonna reward them," said Matt Hardy.

Also Read Article Continues below

As for Matt Hardy's current run in AEW, he could soon be involved in a feud with Jay Lethal. Hardy was the one who eliminated the former IMPACT Wrestling star from the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale earlier this month.

A WWE veteran had extremely high praise for AEW legend Billy Gunn. Catch it here. Don't miss out.

Edited by Kaushik Das