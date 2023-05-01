AEW's The Young Bucks interested in facing a top WWE tag team before hanging it up

Former AEW tag team champions, The Young Bucks, have made it clear that they are eyeing a match against WWE’s The Usos before they retire.

The Bucks recently updated their Twitter status and expressed their desire to have a showdown with the Usos, but not for the reasons that fans might expect. The Young Bucks vs. The Usos has long been a dream match for wrestling fans, and the potential matchup has generated buzz across social media platforms.

According to The Young Bucks, the match would be an opportunity to break the all-time superkick record. The four men in the ring would be the ones to do it, and it’s an opportunity that the Bucks don’t want to pass up on.

"Before we hang it up, would love to wrestle the Usos just to see if we can break the all time superkick record."

The Young Bucks talks about facing the Usos

However, it remains to be seen whether the match will ever happen, as the two teams are currently contracted to different wrestling promotions.

Speculation has arisen over whether The Young Bucks' desire to face The Usos indicates a potential jump to WWE. Nonetheless, fans are excited about the dream match, which could be historic if it happens.

WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts Weighs In on The Elite vs. The Bloodline

WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts has stated that The Elite are better than WWE's The Bloodline. The Bloodline, led by Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa and The Usos, is currently one of the most dominant factions.

Wrestling legend Jake "The Snake" Roberts was asked in a recent interview about which trio he thinks is better between The Elite and The Bloodline. The wrestling veteran picked The Elite, although he doesn't necessarily enjoy everything The Young Bucks do.

"Oh, Kenny. Kenny and The Bucks without a doubt. I think Kenny Omega is f**king unbelievable. He is f**king on spot. I don't like a lot of stuff The Young Bucks do but brother they're doing it and getting away with it," he said. [30:40 - 31:02]

Ultimately, whether it's The Elite or The Bloodline, the passion and dedication of both factions to their craft continues to captivate audiences and fuel the ongoing rivalry between the two promotions.

