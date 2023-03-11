"Without a doubt" - WWE legend claims AEW trio are better than Roman Reigns and The Usos

WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts recently claimed that AEW's Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks are better than The Bloodline.

The Bloodline is currently the most dominant faction in the Stamford-based company. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, has held the title for over 900 days. Meanwhile, The Tribal Chief's cousins, The Usos, surpassed 600 days as Tag Team Champions.

Despite this, Jake "The Snake" Roberts believes that AEW's The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) are better than Reigns and The Usos.

"[Which trio is better, Omega and The Young Bucks or Roman Reigns and The Usos?] Oh, Kenny. Kenny and The Bucks without a doubt. I think Kenny Omega is f**king unbelievable. He is f**king on spot. I don't like a lot of stuff The Young Bucks do but brother they're doing it and getting away with it," he said. [30:40 - 31:02]

Roman Reigns will defend his title against Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 39

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline are currently feuding with multiple superstars at the same time, including Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Cody Rhodes. After winning the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match, The American Nightmare will go head-to-head against The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39.

In an interview with Out of Character, Rhodes explained why he is the one who can dethrone Reigns.

"At some point somebody's gonna ask me why it's me to do the impossible, if I was able to do the impossible. And really honestly, how I look at everything in terms of my thing as a wrestler, my calling card as a wrestler, is I take things that people say cannot be done and I do them. And if you have any doubt about that, take a look at where I've been for the last, what is it now, been seven years."

He added:

"When the goal posts move, I still put it through. And for in another situation like this, where hilariously bets against me once more, fair enough. At this point everyone should know try not to bet against me, because if you do and you're loud enough about it, I don't care how far the field goal is, I'm gonna put it through," he said.

