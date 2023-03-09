"Try not to bet against me" - Cody Rhodes explains why he is the one to dethrone Roman Reigns in WWE

Cody Rhodes recently explained why he could be the one to dethrone the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

Last January, The American Nightmare returned to action after several months of absence to win the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match. He will now go head-to-head against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Over the past three years, several top stars have tried to dethrone the leader of The Bloodline but failed. However, Rhodes believes that things could end differently for him at this year's Show of Shows.

In an interview with Out of Character, Rhodes disclosed why he believes he could be the one to take the World Title off The Tribal Chief.

"At some point somebody's gonna ask me why it's me to do the impossible, if I was able to do the impossible. And really honestly, how I look at everything in terms of my thing as a wrestler, my calling card as a wrestler, is I take things that people say cannot be done and I do them. And if you have any doubt about that, take a look at where I've been for the last, what is it now, been seven years."

Cody continued:

"When the goal posts move, I still put it through. And for in another situation like this, where hilariously bets against me once more, fair enough. At this point everyone should know try not to bet against me, because if you do and you're loud enough about it, I don't care how far the field goal is, I'm gonna put it through," he said. [45:19 - 46:07]

Cody Rhodes believes Roman Reigns has a "big chance" of winning their WWE WrestleMania 39 match

Despite being confident in his ability to defeat the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 to capture his first World Title in the Stamford-based company, Cody Rhodes believes that there is a "big chance" he could lose the bout.

In the same interview with Out of Character, The American Nightmare addressed his chances against The Tribal Chief.

"Going into that with so much pride about it, but there's a chance you can win and there's a chance you can lose. There's a really big chance you can lose if you look at what Roman has done. And I wanna go into that the same way I went into the Rumble, no excuses. I wanna have no doubt that I've done everything I can to prepare as an athlete for this match," he said.

