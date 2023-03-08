"There's a really big chance you can lose" - Cody Rhodes addresses his chances against Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 39

Cody Rhodes recently addressed his chances of defeating the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, at WrestleMania 39.

After being sidelined with an injury for several months, Rhodes returned to in-ring competition last January to win the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match and punch his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39. He will now square off against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at this year's Showcase of the Immortals.

In a recent interview with Out of Character, The American Nightmare stated that he could win his bout against Reigns. However, he also believes there is a "big" chance he could lose.

"Going into that with so much pride about it but there's a chance you can win and there's a chance you can lose. There's a really big chance you can lose if you look at what Roman has done. And I wanna go into that the same way I went into the Rumble, no excuses. I wanna have no doubt that I've done everything I can to prepare as an athlete for this match," he said.

Cody Rhodes wants to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Title for his family

Since his return to the Stamford-based company, Cody Rhodes has repeatedly stated that he wanted to "finish the story" and win the world title his father never won.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Kevin Kellam, Rhodes disclosed that his motivation to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship is genuine and not just part of the storyline.

"I'm always kinda hip and keen to the amount of emotion that happens with me on television, and you brought up a good point – it's real. I would say that everything everyone has been watching since I came back at the Royal Rumble is real. In an industry where there's a suspension of disbelief and areas of gray, this is the most real anything has ever been, trying to win a title that my family never touched. The last opportunity they had for it was in the late 70s. It's as real as it gets," he said. [6:05 – 6:35]

