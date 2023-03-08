"I wanted to be John Cena" - Cody Rhodes was embarrassed ahead of a WWE event following his return

Cody Rhodes recently disclosed that he felt embarrassed and doubted himself ahead of WWE Hell in a Cell PLE last year.

After several years of absence, The American Nightmare returned to WWE last April to defeat Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38. The two superstars then feuded for a few weeks before going head-to-head again inside Hell in a Cell. Ahead of their bout at the premium live event, Rhodes sustained a legit pectoral muscle tear while training in the gym. Despite this, he insisted on competing in the match before undergoing surgery.

In a recent interview with Out of Character, Rhodes disclosed that he felt embarrassed going into the Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event.

"My luck ran out on a bench press just trying to lift like I was 17 again, you know, and 20 years later that doesn't necessarily work and that's where my luck ran out and I tore that thing. My mindset's been completely changed for what I hope is the better on how I approach everything now in terms of training and nutrition. Yeah, I was just very embarrassed. I was. I was very embarrassed. And I was even more, I was compounded by the fact that when I walked into the Allstate Arena (...) I was very embarrassed when I walked in and saw that giant poster of me for Hell in a Cell. And then I saw the chairs with the same picture on them," he said.

The American Nightmare revealed that he doubted his ability to become a leader in WWE.

"One of the building workers was setting the chairs up asked me, 'Is this you? That's so cool' And underneath my zip up at the time is this giant nasty bloody whatever you'd call it, disfigured arm and chest that I had just continued to grow. I was just embarrassed. It's one of those times where I thought, 'oh, well, I wanted to be John Cena and Triple H and The Rock, and these guys who helped lead and direct the ship. I wanted to be that but maybe I don't have what it takes.' It's one of the few times confidence was really shaking with me. I was able to get my confidence back, no doubt, but I have no problem admitting it. It was one of those moments where I felt, really... I felt like a punk," Rhodes added.

Cody Rhodes will face Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 39

After sustaining his injury, Cody Rhodes remained out of action for several months. However, he returned to in-ring competition last January to win the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match and punch his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39.

The American Nightmare will now square off against the leader of The Bloodline, Roman Reigns, in an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at this year's Show of Shows.

