"It was covering up envy"- When WWE's Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns had real-life heat

Nearly five years before Cody Rhodes returned to WWE in 2022, he held the ROH World Championship. He successfully defended the title against KUSHIDA at ROH Global Wars that same year. After his title defense, The American Nightmare claimed he was "the biggest damn draw in this entire industry."

When a fan asked Roman Reigns for his thoughts on Rhodes' claim on Twitter, The Tribal Chief stated that the former Intercontinental Champion was "talking silly."

"I don't even need to click the link and watch it. If that house didn't draw over 100K. He's just talking silly. #WalkOverTalk," Reigns tweeted.

Rhodes then took a brutal shot at the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion in his opening promo on Night 3 of Global Wars, referencing his failed drug test in 2016.

"There was a tweet earlier today that's got under my skin. I'm sure I'm not allowed to say his name but I will read the tweet. Actually the most important part is simple. A certain superstar decided to say '#walkovertalk.' Man, for so long I thought that tactical vest was just covering up his potbelly. I thought that tactical vest was just covering up failed drug test. It was covering up something much worse. It was covering up envy," Rhodes said. [1:46 - 2:49]

The leader of The Bloodline never responded to The American Nightmare's dig.

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes will square off at WWE WrestleMania 39

In 2022, Cody Rhodes returned to World Wrestling Entertainment. Earlier this year, he won the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match by punching his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39. He will now challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Despite having heat with him a few years ago, Rhodes recently acknowledged The Tribal Chief as the "best in the world." He mentioned that there was no one better than Roman, in an interview with WWE Digital Exclusive after winning the Royal Rumble match.

"There's no one better in the world than Roman Reigns. If you cover this, there's no one better. I can't say I'm better. I have to beat him to say I'm better," he said.

