Roman Reigns addresses his upcoming confrontation with Cody Rhodes on WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes are set to confront each other on WWE SmackDown. Ahead of this blockbuster segment, the Tribal Chief had a few words to say on Twitter.

Cody Rhodes punched his ticket to WrestleMania 39 when he won the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble, eliminating Gunther in the end. On the same night, the Head of the Table defeated Kevin Owens to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Thus, the main event for the Show of Shows was set.

Paul Heyman has represented the Bloodline in front of Cody Rhodes so far. The former ECW owner made things personal a few weeks back when he stated that his client was the son Dusty Rhodes always wanted. They had another verbal confrontation recently but the former AEW EVP is yet to meet Roman Reigns face-to-face. That is set to change on Friday night.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated segment, the former Shield member addressed the upcoming showdown.

Cody Rhodes will also wage war against another Bloodline member when he takes on Solo Sikoa during a Road to WrestleMania live event. The clash will emanate from the iconic Madison Square Garden arena on March 12, 2023.

WWE veteran believes Cody Rhodes is not on Roman Reigns' level

Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania 38 debut was one of the most memorable moments of 2022. Since then, he has been treated as the biggest babyface in WWE.

Despite his push, Vince Russo stated on Writing with Russo that the former AEW TNT Champion is not even close to being at Roman Reigns' level.

"No, no way! You're talking about how many years do you have behind Roman Reigns now. To, like you said, a guy that's been back for two weeks? It's not even close, bro. It's not even close!" [5:31 - 5:45]

The former WWE writer then said that the Universal Champion has been on a different level for a long time.

"Bro, you know what the reality of the situation is, bro? Here is the reality of the situation. Roman Reigns was a cut above the rest for a long time. They just booked him horribly." [6:19 - 6:31]

The Tribal Chief vs the American Nightmare is undoubtedly the biggest match heading into the Showcase of the Immortals. It will be interesting to see if the latter is able to realize his childhood dream or if the champion's historic reign continues.

