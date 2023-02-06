"It's not even close" – Cody Rhodes is not on Roman Reigns' level, WWE veteran honestly admits (Exclusive)

As Cody Rhodes prepares for the biggest match of his career at WrestleMania, many fans wonder whether he is the right man to dethrone Roman Reigns. While speaking on Sportskeeda's YouTube channel this week, Vince Russo explained why Rhodes is not on the same level as Roman Reigns in WWE.

Roman Reigns has been WWE's undisputed top guy since returning in 2020 and capturing the Universal Championship. The Tribal Chief has been unstoppable since adding the WWE Championship to his resume at WrestleMania 38, as he's beaten some legendary names during his record-setting run.

Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes made his first WWE appearance in years at the 2022 WrestleMania after his exploits in AEW. The American Nightmare experienced an injury setback before making a triumphant return at the Royal Rumble 2023, where he won the high-stakes men's match.

While Rhodes might be the #1 babyface in WWE currently, Vince Russo said Roman Reigns' recent body of work clearly sets him apart from the former AEW star. Here's Vince sharing his honest opinions during the latest Writing with Russo episode:

"No, no way! You're talking about how many years do you have behind Roman Reigns now. To, like you said, a guy that's been back for two weeks? It's not even close, bro. It's not even close!" [5:31 - 5:45]

Vince Russo felt that Roman has always been WWE's best performer but was only held back all these years by the company's questionable booking decisions.

He then continued:

"Bro, you know what the reality of the situation is, bro? Here is the reality of the situation. Roman Reigns was a cut above the rest for a long time. They just booked him horribly." [6:19 - 6:31]

Vince Russo says Roman Reigns has been "a step above everyone else" in WWE for nearly five years

The Samoan Superstar has been WWE's premier talent since The Shield disbanded. However, Reigns initially would get undesirable crowd reactions.

Vince McMahon's insistence on pushing Reigns as a babyface backfired early on during the star's main roster. Fans outright rejected him and favored other talents over him.

Despite the 50-50 reception from the audience, WWE was eventually rewarded for their patience as Reigns has been untouchable since adopting the hellish persona.

Vince Russo also stated that Reigns was always destined for superstardom, as the SmackDown Superstar has been better than the entire roster for a long time. Russo explained:

"I mean, I remember the times during COVID and stuff like that, bro; he was always the (man). The movie star looks; the physique. Bro, remember they never let him (flourish), remember suffering succotash and all that? Bro, you could tell the guy was a step above everyone else, freaking five years ago." [6:32 - 6:52]

Do you agree with Vince Russo's verdict on Roman? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

