Cody Rhodes reveals the difference between him and John Cena as WWE locker room leaders

Cody Rhodes recently pointed out the difference between him and John Cena as locker room leaders in WWE.

Cena spent nearly 15 years as a regular competitor in the Stamford-based company before transitioning into a part-timer. The Franchise was the face of WWE and the locker room leader for several years. Currently, Rhodes is seen as one of the locker room leaders after returning to the company last year following his six-year absence.

In an interview with My Mom's Basement, Cody praised Cena, dubbing him the "ultimate role model."

"John's the ultimate role model as far as how he conducted himself, whether it was with the media, with the fans, the good fans, the more unruly fans, everything. I mean, he's the ultimate role model. And before he became a bus guy, I got to drive him around a little bit and he was just talking, but I was in my mind writing everything down that he was saying. He was really invaluable as a person to be around. So blown away by how he's doing and what he's doing," he said. [23:15 - 23:49]

However, The American Nightmare pointed out that he and Cena have different methods as locker room leaders. While the Leader of the Cenation would wait in the gorilla and give wrestlers advice, Rhodes believes in leading by example.

"I think if you try to copy what he did, you're not.. Everyone's gotta do it their own way. And I think my style of, if I ever was to be somebody that was a locker room leader, would just be the lead by example. I know because of my time in management and being executive as beneficial as that was to me and as educational as it was to me, sometimes it's easier to lead by example. Really versus telling them this is gonna work or being so adamant that they need to do this and need to do this because everybody is different. There is no true formula for success in sports entertainment and in pro wrestling, it's really you just know it when you hear it... And I think for me, I'd probably do it my way if I ever am in that spot and I kind of am. Wow, yeah, but I like to do it my way," he added. [23:50 - 24:50]

Check out the entire interview down below:

Cody Rhodes is going to WWE WrestleMania 39

After several months of absence due to injury, Cody Rhodes recently returned to in-ring competition and won the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match. The American Nightmare will now face the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion in the main event of WrestleMania 39.

However, Rhodes' opponent for the Show of Shows is still unknown. While Roman Reigns is currently the World Champion, he will defend his title against Sami Zayn next Saturday at the Elimination Chamber. The winner of that match will then square off against The American Nightmare at WrestleMania.

