Cody Rhodes comments on fans calling for 38-year-old star to take his spot in WWE

Cody Rhodes recently commented on some fans calling for Sami Zayn to take his spot in WWE.

Rhodes returned to the Stamford-based company last April. Although he sustained an injury two months later, he returned to in-ring action in January to win the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match. In the process, he earned himself a world title match at WrestleMania 39.

Meanwhile, Zayn's popularity has rapidly increased since he joined The Bloodline last year. However, he turned on Roman Reigns and his stable at Royal Rumble 2023 before challenging The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber. Although Zayn lost the bout, some fans have called for the company to give him another title match at WrestleMania.

In an interview with Out of Character, Rhodes praised Zayn's recent work while stating that he is working hard to prove his credibility.

"I look at it as a challenge. It's probably the best way to look at it and not a negative challenge. A challenge of (...) Sami's doing amazing things. You've got to, you didn't just buy yourself some future spot. You've got to get back in there and show people exactly what you can do. And actually the photo you have now [Rhodes and Zayn face-to-face on RAW] was a really fine moment for me because what a great problem to have when you have two very strong characters. And one of the worst things we can do as a community is try and turn the characters against one another." [41:52 - 42:26]

The American Nightmare pointed out that he and the former Honorary Uce have a genuine relationship.

"Sami and I have a real genuine relationship. I never looked at it in a sense that I thought anything of, 'well, if they love him, and if that I've been so lucky that they love me in this moment too, I better make sure I give them the absolute best.' I never once looked at it as a problem. I looked at it as a challenge and for WWE as a whole, a great problem to have. And I think Brooklyn, every show is a little more telling, but Brooklyn in the Barclays Center was that filled me with confidence as far as their belief in what he's doing and their belief in what I'm doing. There are stories to be finished here for both sides," Rhodes added. [42:54 - 43:41]

Can Cody Rhodes dethrone Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 39?

Over the past three years, Roman Reigns has defeated several challengers for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The list includes prominent names like Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, and Logan Paul.

Cody Rhodes will now have his shot at dethroning Reigns. However, The American Nightmare believes there is a "big" chance he could lose to The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 39.

"Going into that with so much pride about it but there's a chance you can win and there's a chance you can lose. There's a really big chance you can lose if you look at what Roman has done. And I wanna go into that the same way I went into the Rumble, no excuses. I wanna have no doubt that I've done everything I can to prepare as an athlete for this match," he said on Out of Character.

