AEW's The Young Bucks take a shot at wrestling fans

AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks have taken a jibe at wrestling fans for hating the product.

Nick and Matt Jackson are very outspoken, especially on Twitter, where they love trolling fellow stars and legends from the bygone era. However, they have made wrestling fans their prime target.

In their recently updated bio, The Young Bucks stated that they only like discussing wrestling stuff with non-wrestling fans since the die-hard audience despises this business:

"It’s only fun talking about wrestling with non wrestling fans because nobody hates wrestling more than wrestling fans!," The Young Bucks wrote in their new bio.

Wrestling fans have often been critical of the current product, be it in WWE or AEW. They have mostly been described as "fickle," especially when it comes to cheering for a babyface. Most of the time, the audience roots for someone to get the main event push, and when the star eventually gets it, fans turn on them instantly.

Understandably, the current era is matchless to the attitude era and ruthless era. It is also true that the product has become more PG. However, it would be an understatement to say the business hasn't grown exponentially. The women's division has tremendously changed in all wrestling promotions.

Regardless, The Young Bucks seem to have embarked on a debatable topic for fans.

The Young Bucks will be in action on this week's AEW Dynamite

The upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite will feature a huge eight-man tag team match as The Young Bucks will team up with Good Brothers to take on Jurassic Express and Lucha Brothers.

Nick and Matt Jackson are already scheduled to put their AEW Tag Team titles on the line against Penta and Rey Fenix at All Out. The bout will also have a steel cage stipulation. It remains to be seen which team will gain momentum building victory heading into the event.

The #LuchaBros & #JurassicExpress join forces to take on the #AEW World Tag Team Champions the @youngbucks & the #GoodBrothers of #TheElite in a MASSIVE 8-man tag on #AEWDynamite Wednesday (9/1) LIVE on TNT from the @NOW_Arena in Chicago. Get tickets at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq! pic.twitter.com/aWQWo7wor8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 28, 2021

Meanwhile, Jurassic Express recently lost the finals of the AEW tag team eliminator tournament and will be in the match aiming to get their hands on The Young Bucks, who screwed their chance in the first place.

What's your take on The Young Bucks' latest bio? Sound off in the comments section below.

