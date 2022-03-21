Thunder Rosa claps back at fans for criticizing her and Britt Baker for their violent match on AEW Dynamite 

AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa recently slammed fans who criticized her and Britt Baker's brutal Steel Cage Match from last week's episode of Dynamite.

La Mera Mera and The Doctor continued their hot streak of great and violent matches on the Wednesday night show. Both performers didn't hesitate to bleed during the bout and used whichever weapons were at their disposal. From wielding multiple chairs to employing thumbtacks during the finish, Rosa and Baker's Steel Cage Match was one to remember.

However, a few fans criticized the clash for being overtly violent and were unhappy with the two performers bleeding profusely. Thunder Rosa addressed this in a recent interview with NBC Sports Boston, saying fans have been programmed to believe that things should only happen in a certain way.

"Everybody’s gonna criticize no matter what. I mean, even on Wednesday, people were criticizing. ‘Why are you guys — why is there so much blood? Why is there so much? Why are you so violent? Why is this? Why is that?’ It’s like people are programmed a certain way and they have been programmed for professional wrestling for decades a certain way because of how things have been handled before." said Thunder Rosa (H/T - POST Wrestling)

Despite the criticisms, it's safe to say that the Steel Cage Match will go down in All Elite Wrestling history, most notably for Rosa's incredible title win.

Britt Baker also slammed fans for making false claims about the AEW Dynamite match

The Doctor was far from pleased with many viewers claiming her thumbtack bump from the Steel Cage Match on Dynamite was fake. Britt Baker took to Instagram to share a short video. She slammed fans for undermining her efforts and even showed her arm, which was bruised during the match.

The former AEW Women's World Champion doesn't think twice before putting her body at risk for fans' entertainment, and her performance against Thunder Rosa was another example of it.

Considering she has been working round the clock since last May when she became the champion, Baker deserves a much-needed break before she returns with a bang on AEW's programming.

