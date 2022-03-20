Britt Baker breaks silence after thumbtacks bump at AEW St. Patrick's Day Slam

Britt Baker sent a message to people claiming her thumbtacks bump was fake.

Baker suffered a gruesome bump in a steel cage match against Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women's World title at the Dynamite St. Patrick's Slam in San Antonio, Texas, where she lost the title.

The doctor immediately posted a video on social media, saying she's pissed off because people perceived her thumbtack bump as a "gimmick." She showed her arm, which was bruised all over and filled with holes from the tacks:

"I normally would never do this, but you guys are pissing me off saying the thumbtacks we use are gimmicked, or fake, or whatever. This is where the tacks go in the skin, and this is what happens when they slide around, and slip out and slip back in."

Here's the full video tweet:

Britt Baker proceeded to her dental work after the steel cage match

Britt Baker had a grueling steel cage match in San Antonio, Texas, where she lost the AEW Women's World title to Thunder Rosa. However, it didn't stop her from her obligations as a medical practitioner.

After her steel cage match, Baker went back to her dentistry job. She posted a message on social media saying she gave her all to be the best AEW Women's World Champion. While she was "bruised and cut up," she worked as a dentist and only slept for two hours:

"While others relax and recover on their day off, I’m just leaving the dental office for the day – bruised and cut up, on two hours of sleep after traveling halfway across the country. I might have lost, but I gave you all the best damn women’s championship reign none of you undeserving idiots will appreciate until I’m champion again. This will always be my division. To all those I paved the way wave for, you’re welcome."

A fan asked why Baker had two jobs while being on national TV. The doctor responded by saying she excels at two careers.

What is next for Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D? Will she invoke her rematch for the AEW Women's Title? Sound off your comments.

How did Scott Hall repay a WWE Hall of Famer in a major way? Find out here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh