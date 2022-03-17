AEW Dynamite Results: Big title change; Jeff Hardy makes in-ring debut; top star returns (16th March 2022)

This week's AEW Dynamite was a packed episode featuring as many as two major title matches. First, newly-crowned TNT Champion Scorpio Sky was in danger of losing his title to Wardlow, the winner of the Face of the Revolution Ladder match.

Next, Britt Baker defended her AEW Women's Championship against Thunder Rosa in a highly-anticipated Steel Cage match.

Also on the show were The Hardys wrestling their first match in the promotion, competing against Private Party.

AEW Dynamite Results (16th March 2022): Adam Cole and reDRagon vs. Hangman Page and Jurassic Express on AEW Dynamite

Cole and Jungle Boy started things off on AEW Dynamite, with the former showing a lot of aggressiveness. The Panama City Playboy soon tagged in Bobby Fish, while Jungle Boy tagged in Luchsaurus, who quickly cleared the ring. The action spilled to the outside, where Cole, Fish, and O'Reilly isolated the masked star.

The crowd rallied behind Luchasaurus, who finally found an opening in the match by hitting a clothesline on Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly. He tagged in Hangman Page. The AEW Champion single-handedly wiped out the opposition, with Jungle Boyz capitalizing by taking down the three with a suicide dive.

In a stunning spot, Page, Jungle Boy, and Luchasaurus, took to the top rope at the same time and delivered a triple Moonsault. During the commercial break, Adam Cole and reDRagon isolated Jungle Boy. As we returned to live action, Luchasaurus found his way into the match, laying down Fish and O'Reilly with Chokeslams.

Jungle Boy attempted a Doomsay Device from the top rope, but he ate an unexpected superkick from Cole. Hangman Page and Adam Cole exchanged some brutal strikes in the ring, and the match soon became very chaotic, with every performer getting involved in the match.

In another great spot, Jungle Boy executed a dual Doomsday Device on Cole and Kyle O'Reilly, but Bobby Fish broke up the pin.

In the end, Adam Cole took advantage of a distracted Jungle Boy and hit Boom with an exposed knee for the win on AEW Dynamite.

Adam Cole and reDRagon defeated AEW Champion Hangman Page and AEW Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express.

Grade: A

In a backstage segment, FTW Champion Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs boasted about taking down Keith Lee on AEW Rampage and warned the former WWE star not to show up on this week's episode. However, The Limitless One was in no mood to pay heed to any of their warnings.

Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson vs. Wheeler Yuta and Chuck Taylor on AEW Dynamite

As soon as the match began, Moxley took out Taylor on the outside, while Danielson attacked Yuta inside the squared circle. The American Dragon and Mox exchanged some quick tags and brutalized Wheeler Yuta.

The Best Friends member finally found an opening in the match by hitting a dropkick on Bryan Danielson, after which he tagged in Chuck Taylor.

However, Taylor struggled to maintain momentum as Danielson and Mox systematically wore him down in the match on AEW Dynamite. Jon Moxley and Chuck Taylor went to the top rope, from where the former hit a picture-perfect avalanche brainbuster on his opponent.

After much struggle, Taylor finally tagged in Wheeler Yuta, who unleashed a series of quick moves on Moxley. However, the former AEW Champion took him down with an RKO-esque move.

Mox went outside, where he hit a Paradigm Shift on Chuck Taylor. Back in the ring, Danielson hit a series of kicks on Wheeler Yuta, but the latter valiantly fought off both The American Dragon and Mox.

However, the Best Friends member finally went down after Jon Moxley locked in the Bulldog Choke.

Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson defeated Wheeler Yuta and Chuck Taylor

Grade: B+

Post-match, William Regal, who was in the commentary area during the contest, entered the ring. Outside, as Best Friends walked back to the locker room, Wheeler Yuta turned around and walked into the ring. He offered a handshake to Regal, who slapped him in retaliation and asked him to leave.

In a backstage segment, FTR spoke about firing Tully Blanchard on last week's AEW Dynamite. They were soon interrupted by The Young Bucks, who said Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler would always remain the second-best tag team in AEW.

In another backstage segment, FTW Champion Ricky Starks and Powerhouse interrupted a backstage promo by The Acclaimed. Starks urged Anthony Bowens to defeat Keith Lee on AEW Rampage. However, just then, Shane Strickland showed up, seemingly hinting at a match with Starks.

Jericho Appreciation Society addresses fans on AEW Dynamite

Matt Lee and Jeff Parker put over Chris Jericho, praising him for being better than everyone, and then offered him the mic. The first-ever AEW World Champion boasted about his storied career, even taking credit for All Elite Wrestling's existence.

Le Champion called out fans for insulting him on social media and for not appreciating him enough. Jericho added that even AEW's locker room and The Inner Circle didn't appreciate him.

The Demo God stated that he was more successful than others in Tony Khan's promotion because he was a "sports entertainer" and not a mere "pro wrestler."

The former WWE Champion then recalled helping Daniel Garcia back in 2019, which is why he joined forces with him now. Chris Jericho then added that he helped Matt Lee and Jeff Parker by having him on his podcast, Talk is Jericho, after their WWE release, which resulted in AEW signing them.

In closing, Jericho Appreciation Society vowed to beat down all pro wrestlers in All Elite Wrestling.

Scorpio Sky (C) vs. Wardlow for the AEW TNT Championship

The TNT title match on AEW Dynamite began with Wardlow dominating Scorpio Sky, thanks to his physical and size advantage. The action spilled to the outside, where Paige VanZant and her husband Austin Vanderford confronted Mr. Mayhem. Sky capitalized on this and finally found an opening in the match.

Back in the ring, Scorpio Sky was in the driver's seat, slowly wearing down his first challenger for the TNT Championship. After gaining an opening, Wardlow executed a German suplex on Sky and followed it with a chokeslam.

Next, Mr. Mayhem hit as many as three powerbombs on Sky. As Wardlow was about to pin him, Dan Lambert distracted the referee, allowing Sky to roll outside the ring.

Shawn Spears and MJF then interfered, with the latter pushing Wardlow into the steel ring post. This allowed Scorpio Sky to roll up Wardlow for the win.

Scorpio Sky defeated Wardlow on AEW Dynamite

Grade: B

Post-match, Austin Vanderford began attacking Wardlow. Spears and MJF too joined in on the attack on the former Pinnacle member. Wardlow retaliated but to no avail as the numbers game was too much.

The Salt of the Earth then made a payment to Lambert, revealing that they had been working together all this time. MJF then took down Wardlow with his Dynamite Diamond Ring.

Hardy Boyz vs. Private Party on AEW Dynamite

Matt Hardy and Marq Quen began things in this match on AEW Dynamite, with the former WWE star firmly in control. Moments later, he tagged in Jeff Hardy, with the duo hitting some throwback tag team moves on Quen. The San Antonio crowd wildly cheered for The Charismatic Enigma as he continued to brutalize his opponents.

Marq Quen finally found an opening in the match by attacking Matt Hardy, after which he tagged in his tag team partner Isiah Kassidy.

Private Party took advantage of a distracted referee and used the ring post to attack Matt on AEW Dynamite as we went for a commercial break.

Back on the live broadcast, Matt Hardy fought off Kassidy on the outside, but Quen took him down with a dive.

Back in the ring, Private Party continued to isolate the former leader of the Hardy Family Office, as Jeff looked on. The crowd rallied behind The Hardys, calling for Jeff to be tagged in.

Matt Hardy finally found his way back into the match by hitting a Side Effect on Kassidy, after which he tagged in Jeff. The former WWE Champion quickly went for the Swanton Bomb on Kassidy, but Quen distracted him. However, Matt took care of Quen, allowing Jeff to hit a splash for a two count.

Moments later, Jeff and Matt Hardy hit a dual Twist of Fate as the former went to the top rope and hit a Swanton Bomb on Kassidy for the win on AEW Dynamite.

The Hardy Boyz defeated Private Party

Grade: B +

Post-match, Andrade El Idolo came out with his Andrade Family Office stablemates and surrounded the ring. Just then, Darby Allin and Sting ran into the ring to even the odds. The segment on AEW Dynamite ended with both sides staring at each other.

Britt Baker (C) vs. Thunder Rosa for the Women's Championship on AEW Dynamite

The Steel Cage match began with the champion quickly trying to escape the structure, but Rosa stopped her. La Mera Mera was firmly in control of the match on AEW Dynamite, steadily wearing down her opponent. Rosa dragged Baker's face across the cage and then unleashed multiple punches on her.

Britt Baker began bleeding at this point, with Thunder Rosa ramming the former's face in the Steel Cage. The referee checked on Baker, who was bleeding profusely from her head. During the commercial break, the AEW Women's Champion gains control as the crowd continued to cheer for Thunder Rosa.

Back to the live broadcast, Britt Baker pulls out multiple chairs from underneath the ring. She picked one of them to attack Rosa, but the latter instead took it away from the champion and began attacking her.

La Mera Mera then hit a double knee strike and a dropkick to find her way back into the match on AEW Dynamite.

The AEW Women's Champion accidentally hit the referee, after which Rosa hits the Fire Thunder Driver, but there was no referee to count. Both performers went to the top rope, from where Baker executed an avalanche backbreaker on Rosa onto a pile of steel chairs. A new referee entered the ring just then, but Rosa kicked out.

Baker and Thunder Rosa again went to the top rope. However, this time, Thunder Rosa rammed Baker's face into the cage, leading to the latter falling onto the chairs kept in the corner of the squared circle.

Moments later, The Doctor brought out the thumbtacks and spread them across the ring. She delivered a back-body driver to Rosa on the thumbtacks, after which she tried to lock in the Lockjaw.

However, Thunder Rosa wisely smashed Baker's hand on the thumbtacks and followed it by hitting a powerbomb on The Doctor on the thumbtacks. Finally, Rosa took down Britt Baker with a Fire Thunder Driver for the win.

Thunder Rosa defeated Britt Baker on AEW Dynamite

Grade: A +

This week's AEW Dynamite was another memorable show, packed with many notable developments. The standout match of the night was, of course, the main event with Thunder Rosa defeating Britt Baker and finally capturing the AEW Women's Championship.

