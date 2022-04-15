"I didn't know humans beings could do this" - AEW's Wheeler Yuta on how he got into wrestling

AEW star Wheeler Yuta has opened up about how he first got into professional wrestling. He stated that his fascination started after playing various wrestling video games in his youth.

Yuta made his wrestling debut back in 2015, and has traveled around various independent promotions including Beyond, IWTV and GCW. He has since made AEW his home, while also capturing the ROH Pure Championship in April 2022.

So how did Yuta's journey all start? Speaking on the latest episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast, the current ROH Pure Champion revealed that it all started out through the world of video games.

“When I was like a little kid, my cousins showed me this wrestling video game. I played that video game with them all the time. Then at one point, they told me that real people did this. I didn’t know that human beings could do this. Then I remember they showed me. They turned on the TV, and there it was. I was like, wow, that’s what I want to do.” said Wheeler Yuta (H/T WrestlingNews.Co)

Yuta did originally have aspirations of playing for a Major League Baseball team in his youth, but after playing wrestling video games with his cousins, his plans changed immediately.

“So when I was younger, I thought I was going to play in Major League Baseball, and then go be a pro wrestler. That was what I thought I would do, and then I realized how much more I liked wrestling than baseball.” said Wheeler Yuta (H/T WrestlingNews.Co)

If you missed this week's AEW Dynamite, read all of the results here.

Wheeler Yuta will be in action this Friday on AEW Rampage

After his recent star-making performance against Jon Moxley on the April 8th edition of AEW Rampage, Wheeler Yuta has officially joined the Blackpool Combat Club.

The group, led by William Regal, will make its first appearance in trios action this Friday on Rampage. Yuta, Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley will take on all three members of the Gunn Club.

Elsewhere on the card, Ruby Soho and Robyn Renegade will fight it out for a place in the Owen Hart Cup Tournament. All of this before Hangman Page defends his AEW World Championship against Adam Cole in a Texas Death Match.

Are you looking forward to Rampage this Friday? Let us know in the comment section down below!

A former WWE writer compares Cody Rhodes to Kim Kardashian here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Are you enjoying Wheeler Yuta's alliance with the Blackpool Combat Club? Yes No 3 votes so far