AEW's Tony Khan comments on the possibility of a Forbidden Door event with WWE

AEW President Tony Khan has given his thoughts on whether WWE would partner up with him for a "Forbidden Door" event.

"Forbidden Door" began as a term used to describe wrestlers appearing in different companies. In 2022, the titular pay-per-view event sold out in Chicago, Illinois, and is being heralded as one of the best events of the entire year.

All Elite Wrestling has had success partnering with New Japan Pro Wrestling. Many have wondered if there will ever come a day when AEW will partner up with WWE for a joint event.

Tony Khan is one of those people who have wondered that, but it seems like it won't be happening anytime soon. He stated during the All Out media call that he is not as optimistic as he used to be about it:

“I was pretty optimistic when they first made the change but I’m less optimistic now given how they’ve treated me.” (H/T WrestleTalk).

Tony Khan and WWE have worked together briefly in the past, with Chris Jericho being interviewed by Stone Cold Steve Austin on the "Broken Skull Sessions." Additionally, Bryan Danielson and Paul Wight sent video messages to John Cena on his 20th-anniversary celebration.

Tony Khan wants Forbidden Door to become an annual event with New Japan Pro Wrestling

While some were skeptical of the event being a success, Forbidden Door was not only an in-ring perspective but a financial perspective as well, leading to many believing that this could become an annual event.

There are more than enough matches that still haven't taken place between the two companies, especially given the fact that the pay-per-view was flooded with injuries and illnesses.

Tony Khan thinks it could work as an annual show too, as he stated in an interview with Comicbook back in June that an annual show with NJPW is certainly hopeful.

"Yeah. I think we are hoping that's what it'll become." (H/T Fightful).

