AEW Dynamite Results: Former WWE star returns, CM Punk gets slapped and sends a message to Jon Moxley, huge main event

Jon Moxley called out CM Punk on AEW Dynamite

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley was out to open the show. He lamented that CM Punk only lasted three minutes inside the ring with him last week, and they were still scooping him off the mat in Cleveland.

Moxley added that Punk folded under the pressure of facing him before adding that the latter wasn't what anyone turned out to be.

Moxley added that he had an open contract for the AEW World Championship match at All Out. He said that no matter who his opponent at All Out was, wrestling him would be hazardous for their health.

AEW producer Ace Steel ran down to the ring and grabbed the contract.

Bryan Danielson vs. Jake Hager

Jake Hager crashed out of the ring early, and Bryan Danielson caught him with a tope suicida. Hager absorbed the hit and hit Danielson with a running powerslam through the timekeeper's table.

Hager followed it up by slamming Danielson into the ring post. The former slammed Danielson into the mat back in the ring as we cut to commercial.

Jake Hager dominated during the ad break, but Danielson quickly took back the advantage. The American Dragon tried to lock in the Labelle Lock, but Hager broke free.

Danielson then connected with the running knee strike to put Hager away.

Bryan Danielson def. Jake Hager

MATCH RATING: B

Matt Minard and Angelo Parker ran down to the ring after the match but were chased away by members of the Blackpool Combat Club.

Sensing an opportunity, Chris Jericho ran down to the ring with a steel chair. However, Daniel Garcia, who wanted The Wizard to win without cheating at AEW All Out, ran down and grabbed the chair.

W. Morrissey decimated The Wingmen

The Wingmen were in the ring after the break, lamenting that they weren't booked for AEW Dynamite once again.

Former WWE star W. Morrissey's (FKA Big Cass) music hit, and he came down to the ring to clear the house. The big man then dished out chokeslams to JD Drake and Peter Avalon as Stokely Hathaway looked on. The latter then gave his card to Morrissey, who accepted.

Tony Schiavone tried to get an explanation from Stokely Hathaway regarding all the cards he's been handing out but didn't get any.

Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter vs. Toni Storm and Hikaru Shida

Jamie Hayter and Hikaru Shida started things off for their respective teams. Shida dodged a clothesline and hit a hurricanrana. Toni Storm tagged in and was tripped by Rebel from out at ringside. Hayter then landed a series of strikes on Storm before Baker laid her into the corner.

Hayter took control of the match, hitting Toni Storm with a snap suplex. She then tagged in Britt Baker before knocking Shida off the apron. Storm finally managed to tag out as Shida came in on the hot tag.

Shida hit a dropkick, followed by a vertical suplex. She followed it with a Meteora of the middle rope, but Baker broke up the ensuing cover. Storm and Shida went to suplex Hayter, who reversed it into a double suplex. Baker tagged in and hit Shida with a corkscrew neckbreaker for a two-count.

Baker went over to take her glove from Rebel, but Shida booted her in the jaw. The latter pulled Hayter off the apron before hitting Baker with the Katana kick for the win.

Hikaru Shida and Toni Storm def. Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter

MATCH RATING: B+

Kip Sabian addresses his return

Kip Sabian addressed his actions last week on AEW Dynamite, saying he had read PAC like a book before ambushing him.

We had a pre-recorded promo segment with Miro, who laid down the challenge to the House of Black. He was joined by two unlikely allies - Sting and Darby Allin.

Miro will team up with Sting and Darby Allin at AEW All Out, where they will face the House of Black.

CM Punk signs the contract for a title match at AEW All Out

CM Punk was out next on AEW Dynamite. He addressed the foot injury he picked up in June and his surgery.

He revealed that he had gotten three plates and 16 screws put in his leg and added that he had come back to action too early from his injury.

Punk then addressed what happened last week on AEW Dynamite. Punk said the doctors had cleared him, but he didn't know if he was 100%. Punk added that he returned to pro wrestling a year ago because he loved the business and the fans. He said that he felt like he had let down the fans.

Ace Steel, the man who grabbed the contract earlier and a long-time friend of Punk, came down to the ring. He assured Punk that he didn't let anyone down, adding that he had filled an arena based on a rumor that he was returning.

Steel then hit Punk across the face, trying to slap some sense into him before handing him the open contract and imploring him to sign it. Punk walked into the crowd, jampacked with hometown support, before finally signing the contract.

Christian and Jungle Boy sit down for an interview ahead of AEW All Out

Jim Ross hosted a backstage interview between Jungle Boy and Christian Cage. Christian said that he would end Jungle Boy's career at AEW All Out before it had a chance to take off.

Jungle Boy replied that he had looked up to Christian. The veteran said that he wasn't his father figure. The former AEW Tag Team Champion agreed and said that this weekend, they wouldn't be wrestling, they would be in a fight.

FTR and Wardlow vs. Silas Young, Ren Jones, and Vic Capri

Jones and Wardlow started things off. Wardlow lit him up with a headbutt before wiping him off his feet with a clothesline. Cash Wheeler tagged in and suplexed Jones before tagging Harwood in. Harwood with repeated chops before Jones tagged out.

Vic Capri came in as the legal man, but FTR hit him with the Big Rig. Wardlow then hit Capri with a powerbomb, following it up with an assisted powerbomb from FTR before picking up an easy win.

FTR and Wardlow def. Silas Young, Ren Jones, and Vic Capri

MATCH RATING: B

Jon Moxley accepts CM Punk's challenge

Jon Moxley was out again to accept CM Punk's challenge. He promised to give Punk a lesson in pro wrestling violence on Sunday.

Dante Martin vs. Rush vs. Fenix vs. Wheeler Yuta

Yuta went after Rush once the bell rang, while Dante Martin went after Fenix. Yuta went for an octopus hold, but Rush took him down.

Fenix and Dante went back and forth before Fenix wiped out Rush at ringside with a dive. Yuta then took out Fenix with a dive before Dante Martin flew through the air, taking out Yuta and Fenix. Rush now took to the air, wiping out all three of his opponents.

Back from the commercial break, Rush was in control of the match. He took down Fenix and Dante Martin. Rush followed it up with a modified piledriver to Wheeler Yuta for a nearfall.

Dante hit Fenix with a modified Uranage Slam before eating a modified powerbomb. Rush was back in and ate a spinning kick from Fenix. Dante Martin came in at this point and hit Fenix with a Poisonrana.

Wheeler Yuta suddenly locked the seatbelt on Dante Martin, keeping him down for the three-count.

Wheeler Yuta wins the match

MATCH RATING: B-

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks vs. Will Ospreay and Aussie Open (AEW Dynamite main event)

The main event of AEW Dynamite kicked off with Omega and Ospreay going right after each other, throwing strikes and chops. The latter forced Omega back into the corner and continued laying into him.

The Young Bucks came in, only for the Aussie Open to stop them in their tracks. The Bucks then sent Aussie Open crashing out of the ring before Ospreay sent Omega crashing out.

Davis and Fletcher caught The Bucks midair and slammed them into Kenny Omega. The match spilled out of the ring and toward the entrance ramp as we cut to a commercial break.

The Young Bucks took back control of the match, isolating Will Ospreay in their corner. Ospreay bounced off the ropes and took down Matt and Nick Jackson with a double knee strike.

Mark Davis tagged in and took down The Bucks with a double clothesline. He followed it up with a double scoop slam before tagging in Kyle Fletcher, who hit a cutter off the middle rope. Kenny Omega broke up the ensuing cover.

Matt Jackson cleared the ring and tagged in Kenny Omega. Omega with a dropkick to the knee of Mark Davis followed by a modified facebuster. Omega with a snapdragon suplex to Davis, but Ospreay hit him with a superkick.

Omega went for a Dragon Suplex, but Ospeay landed on his feet. Ospreay went to hit Omega with a dive to the outside, but Omega caught him in midair and hit a Dragon Suplex.

Aussie Open retorted with a double superplex to Kenny Omega, but Matt Jackson broke up the count. A frustrated Will Ospreay tore open Kenny Omega's protective compression shirt as we headed to the last commercial break of the show.

Back from the break, Omega finally managed to tag out, Nick Jackson came in hot and cleared the ring. Nick hit a double DDT to Aussie Open before taking out Will Ospreay at ringside.

Back in the ring, Ospreay took out Nick Jackson before he and Omega started to trade strikes. Ospreay with a tremendous Liger Bomb before tagging in Aussie Open. They went for a triple team, but Nick Jackson took out Ospreay with a cutter.

The Young Bucks and Omega then hit Kyle Fletcher with a superkick/V-Trigger combo. Ospreay hit Nick Jackson with the Oz Cutter. Double team from Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher, but they couldn't keep Matt Jackson down.

Will Ospreay went for the Hidden Blade, but Omega took him with a knee strike. The Elite then hit Kyle Fletcher with a triple superkick. They turned their attention to Ospreay and hit him with an Indytaker.

Kenny Omega followed it up with a V-Trigger to Kyle Fletcher, followed by the One Winged Angel for the win.

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks def. Will Ospreay and Aussie Open

MATCH RATING: A

