Former WWE Superstar signs Jon Moxley's open contract for AEW World Championship match at All Out pay-per-view

Former WWE star CM Punk has signed Jon Moxley's open contract to seal their Undisputed AEW World Championship match this Sunday at All Out.

In this week's AEW Dynamite, Moxley opened up on the proceedings by giving his thoughts on his squash victory against Punk last week to become the undisputed champion. Afterward, he unleashed an open contract with his signature on it and sent a message to anyone on the roster who could possibly challenge for his title.

Following Mox's segment, Punk appeared, much to the delight of his Chicago, Illinois faithful. The Second City Saint cleared the air that he's 100% but aired some doubts if he still got it.

Later on, Ace Steel, the man who picked up Moxley's contract and Punk's trainer and long-time friend, talked to The Second City Saint. He proceeded to ignite some fiery thoughts for the latter and pleaded for him to sign the Undisputed AEW World Champion's open contract.

All Elite Wrestling @AEW "Life isn't about how many times you get knocked down; it's about how many times you get up!" Did Ace Steel's emotional plea get through to CM Punk?! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! "Life isn't about how many times you get knocked down; it's about how many times you get up!" Did Ace Steel's emotional plea get through to CM Punk?! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! https://t.co/9MA4qjUyVE

Punk heeded Steel's call and took the fine print as he stormed onto the crowd. The former AEW World Champion then delivered an emphatic message to Moxley, saying that "he can't break his bones" and that "he can't drink his blood."

The Second City Saint finished up the dramatic segment by signing the contract, making his world title rematch with The Purveyor of Violence for the upcoming September 4th event in Chicago.

All Elite Wrestling @AEW #AEW Undisputed World Champion Jon Moxley has an opponent for Sunday's World Title Match at #AEW AllOut - CM Punk has signed the contract and made it official! Tune in to #AEW Dynamite LIVE on TBS! #AEW Undisputed World Champion Jon Moxley has an opponent for Sunday's World Title Match at #AEWAllOut - CM Punk has signed the contract and made it official! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! https://t.co/eWX0NWd1s9

Fans will have to watch the All Out pay-per-view to witness another hard-hitting action between the two stellar wrestlers.

With the world championship at stake, expect Punk and Moxley to go all out by pulling all the stops they could possibly execute.

Are you excited for CM Punk - Jon Moxley rematch at All Out 2022? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Neda Ali