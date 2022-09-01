First finalist for AEW Trios Tournament confirmed after nail-biting finish to Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks vs. United Empire

This week's AEW Dynamite featured a fast-paced main event, with Kenny Omega's team picking up a win over Will Ospreay and the Aussie Open.

The Trios Tournament has been in full swing lately, with four teams advancing to the semifinal. With Dark Order getting an unexpected win over House of Black, they have sealed their shot at facing the Best Friends on the next Rampage episode.

Meanwhile, in this week's Dynamite, Will Ospreay and the Aussie Open squared off against Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks. With the established caliber of both teams, the match turned out to be an instant classic, as expected.

While both teams looked to be on equal footing, Kenny Omega's injury proved an asset for the NJPW team. Will Ospreay even removed the Cleaner's compression shirt, revealing his bandages and bruise marks underneath.

All Elite Wrestling @AEW No tag for Kenny Omega as Will Ospreay intervenes at the last second! It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! No tag for Kenny Omega as Will Ospreay intervenes at the last second! It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! https://t.co/bWehXoDcpi

In the end, The Elite gained the upper hand as they dismantled the United Empire systematically.

With Kenny executing his finishing move on Fletcher, a pinfall sealed their place as the finalists at AEW All Out on Sunday.

It remains to be seen who The Elite will face as the other finalist team at All Out.

Do you think Kenny Omega and The Bucks can win the AEW Trios Championship? Sound off in the comments below.

