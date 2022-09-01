Undisputed AEW World Champion Jon Moxley confirms upcoming title defense at All Out; issues a signed open contract for his potential opponent

Jon Moxley opened the go-home edition of Dynamite before All Out 2022 in Chicago, Illinois by addressing his Undisputed AEW World Championship win.

Moxley decisively manhandled CM Punk last week in his home state of Ohio to unify the latter's lineal and his interim AEW World Championships. He cut a backstage promo afterward in which he stated that he is "professional wrestling".

This week, The Purveyor of Violence was greeted with mixed reactions from fans in Chicago, Punk's hometown. From there, he proceeded to take a swipe at The Second City Saint.

Jon Moxley brutally stated that Punk has a "fragile ego, fragile body, weak mind and weak spirit." The champ emphatically added that he has "zero sympathy for CM Punk."

Afterward, the Undisputed AEW World Champion cut to the chase by revealing that there will be a world title match for the upcoming September 4th event in Chicago.

Moxley then took out an open contract and announced that he had already signed it. He dropped the fine print in the middle of the ring and sent a warning to whoever would sign it to challenge him for his undisputed world title.

All of a sudden, Ace Steel, CM Punk's friend and AEW producer, picked up the paper and quickly went backstage.

It would be interesting to see if Steel's move is at the behest of Punk, who is currently recuperating from his injury.

